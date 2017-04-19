DTR Inc's CEO Jay Goldberg Holding Free Lecture/Concert at Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach

The free lecture/live concert is The Year in Rock Music – 1973 and will be on Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 PM.

-- Jay Goldberg has been teaching business and music courses at the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, Florida for about a year. The Mandel Public Library is located at the corner of U.S. 1 and Clematis in downtown West Palm Beach.On Saturday, April 29from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Mr. Goldberg will be teaching his third rock music history course. This one is for the year 1973. This lecture/live concert is free to attend and is taking place in the third floor auditorium.The lecture includes the number one singles, the number one albums, and a review of the albums released each month during 1973. In addition, the interesting, unusual and important events in rock music for 1973 will be reviewed in a fun guess the band/artist and/or event from a fun clue format.There will also be 12 songs played live by some extremely talented singer/musicians from albums released in 1973. The musicians appearing on Saturday are: Remerge Band (Melody Stuart and Tia Green), Karen Sucher, Diane DeLeasa, Mike Pelletier, and Phil Bello. These musicians have music played on radio stations that feature independent and mainstream artists, have had top 10 and number one songs on independent artist charts, and have been up for awards for the best independent artists in the world. Since these are accomplished artists, there will also be a few original songs played at the even as well.