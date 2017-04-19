 
Urban Juice Design New Website For Young's Foodservice

Urban Juice, creative design agency Lincolnshire, design new website for Young's Foodservice.
 
 
GRIMSBY, England - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, Lincolnshire's premier creative design agency have recently designed a new website for Young's Foodservice, who are the UK's leading fish supplier and have a history stretching back over 200 years.

The new user friendly website showcases Young's portfolio of fish and seafood products, which are suitable for the catering industry, the education sector and fish and chip shops. It features a wide variety of brands, such as Young's Chip Shop, Young's Scottish Smokehouse, Macrae and King Frost, to meet the needs of the different sectors of the market.

Check out the new Young's Foodservice website at http://www.youngsfoodservice.co.uk

Urban Juice offer a wide variety of website design services to suit your own individual needs and budget. Whether you want to boost sales, get your company noticed or simply have an online web presence, they create exceptional designs that achieve outstanding results.

They have many years experience creating professional websites that are easily accessible, web standards compliant, responsive and cross-browser compatible and have helped many companies throughout the UK with their web design needs.

Why not contact Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire today to discuss how they can help you too with your website?

For more information about their website design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/web-design/

About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Lincolnshire:

With a large and impressive client base including, Birds Eye, Buckton's, Center Parcs, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants), CIRAS (Confidential Incident Reporting and Analysis System), Conoco Philips, Cranswick Pet Products, Findus Group, Harper Collins Publishers, London Medical, Macrae Foods, Network Rail, NHS, Premier Foods, Royal Automobile Club, RSSB (Rail Safety and Standards Board), Unilever and Young's Seafood, Urban Juice deliver a wide selection of creative design services in the Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, Newark and Nottinghamshire areas.

Urban Juice's comprehensive range of creative design services includes:

* graphic design and concept artwork * print and print management * company branding, corporate identity design and brand guidelines design * company logo design * single and double sided business card design * stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design * folder design and annual reports design * magazines, brochures and catalogue design * promotional artwork, posters, postcards, A4 and A5 leaflets and flyer design * packaging design * all styles of illustration * advertising and marketing * point of sale and exhibition materials design * banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design * pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design * vehicle livery design * professional studio photography * website design and e-commerce * email marketing campaigns * social media...

...and much much more!

For more information about Urban Juice and their creative design services, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/ or give them a call today on 01472 268643.

