Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 2nd Anniversary & Seattle Beer Week

 
 
SEATTLE - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Saturday, May 6th with a new anniversary IPA and three bottle releases.

"This year's anniversary beer is inspired by New England-style IPAs with heavy doses of Citra and Ekuanot hops in the brew" said Barry Chan, co-founder and Brewmaster. "We are also excited to release our first brett beer in 22 oz. bottles. This brettanomyces barrel projected involved our raspberry sour aged in merlot wine barrels using a house strain of brett."

Two of Lucky Envelope's flagship beers will also be released in 22 oz. bottles including their award-winning ENIAC Mosaic IPA and Helles Lager.

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Lucky Envelope will be releasing a limited quantity of their Mijiaya Historic Chinese beer named after the 5,000 year-old Mijiaya archaeological site in Shaanxi (Northern China) on Saturday, May 13th. "We first released this beer at our Chinese New Year celebration in January" said Raymond Kwan, co-founder and Director of Operations. "In celebration of our cultural heritage and Seattle Beer Week we decided to brew another small batch to be released at our tasting room." The Mijiaya beer is a light, flowery, clean beer brewed with barley, Job's tears, millet, Chinese squash, lily flowers, and yam.

Chavoya's Hot Dog food cart will be onsite in the afternoon for both events.

Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition of elders bestowing often red-and-gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope is a family-friendly craft brewery headquartered in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. The brewery has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including earning a Bronze medal at the prestigious 2015 Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition and several medals at the 2016 Washington Beer Awards, including Gold for their ENIAC Mosaic IPA.

Raymond Kwan
***@luckyenvelopebrewing.com
