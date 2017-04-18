 
HR Knowledge Source Partners with MHMC Training &Consulting and Colonial Life for Business Workshop

 
 
ATLANTA - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- HR Knowledge Source has partnered with MHMC Training and Consulting, and Colonial Life for a free business workshop on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Regus-Atlantic Station, 201 17th St NW, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30363.   Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS) will present the information packed session on, "Hiring and Keeping the Right People"  The Keys to Your Business' Success.  A morning session, from 10 am to 11:30 am, and an afternoon session from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. are available.   The conference will focus on the sometimes daunting task for business owners to navigate the complex terrain of attracting, hiring, retaining and managing employees.
     Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services.  HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Through a complimentary organizational assessment process, HRKS is able to develop customized solutions for its clients.
     MH Miles Company CPA PC (MHMC) is a certified public accounting firm headquartered in Decatur, GA specializing in grant compliance that provides consulting and training services for Government agencies and sub-recipients of both state and federal funding.
     Colonial Life is an American insurance company that offers disability, accident, life, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement insurance plans in 49 states.  Its primary mission is to help America's workers preserve and protect the vitally important things they work so hard to build.
     For more information on HRKS or to register for the conference, send an email to info@hrknowledgesource.com, call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com.

Click to Share