Lennar's Vistas Community Opens Three New Models on May 6th
"We're so excited to unveil these gorgeous model homes to the public," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is such a remarkable home design, it's fantastic we'll get to show people what this home is like firsthand."
The Camelot floorplan, like all Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans, was designed specifically for multigenerational families and offers dual living solutions by including an attached private suite. The Next Gen® suite comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette, along with a lockable interior door that connects the two residences if needed. It allows for as much direct access to, or privacy from the main home as desired. This two-story home provides four bedrooms, three-and-a-
In total, Lennar offers five distinctive floorplans at Vistas. Home sizes range approximately from 1,766 to 3,167 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms.
Lennar is proud to offer their newly updated Everything's Included® package in every new home at Vistas. Designed to simplify the new home buying process while adding both value and style, the Everything's Included® program puts todays popular features and upgrades into every new Lennar home as standard. At Vistas, homeowners will enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances, programmable thermostats, beautiful cabinetry, water smart fixtures, energy-efficient items and so much more.
Come visit this community on May 6th to tour the brand new models! The Welcome Home Center is located at 2424 N. Shady Street in Visalia. Visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
