News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
East Lake Academy Hosts Open House Event May 10th and 11th
Chicago's leading Roman Catholic private elementary school, East Lake Academy, will give parents and caregivers an opportunity to tour the campus and meet the teachers during its upcoming Spring Open House event.
East Lake Academy's educational model focuses on four different areas of child development. These include academic, faith, character, and apostolic formation, each of which is vital to a child's sense of wellbeing and his or her success. The school's curriculum exceeds all state requirements, and students also learn about the Catholic faith as they attend regular Mass and Catholic events, such as the upcoming May Crowning.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend the Spring Open House to tour the campus, including individual classrooms, and to meet the East Lake Academy faculty and staff, who have a mission to carry over the values you teach at home into the classroom. At East Lake Academy, parents can rest comfortably in the knowledge that their children are receiving a well-rounded education as they learn to live Christ-like lives.
East Lake Academy offers several extracurricular programs, summer events, and family-oriented events all throughout the year. It's this focus on faith and family that separates East Lake Academy from other Chicago-area private schools.
The Open House event will take place on May 10th and May 11th. Parents and caregivers need to RSVP for the event or make an appointment for a personal tour. Please contact us at 847-247-0035, or e-mail admissions@eastlakeacademy.org. For more information please visit: http://eastlakeacademy.org/
Contact
Elizabeth S Simutis
***@eastlakeacademy.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse