Vivacity Skin Care with BREO - Donates $2 for every 8oz cleanser sold on site

SEATTLE - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivacity Skin Care with BREO is a not only a popular new brand, but they are doing great things when it comes to giving back to the comunity. The owners of the brand have lost loved ones to cancer, so Vivacity decided to give to the cause of researching and possible cure for skin cancer. Their natural face wash product which was released last year, called their Calendula Foaming Face Wash with GInkgo Biloba, has been growing in popularity since its release. For every 8oz size that is sold on their website, $2 is donated to this great cause. Olga and Yevgeny Gil (owners) say "You have to give back and help others, otherwise why do it at all?". This brand has been growing rapidly since it's launch last year with their first product. Since then they have been growing in polularity in the natural skin care "world" and also in their community. They now have 5 products in their line, and plan on releasing new products each quarter. Vivacity strives to look out for the consumer by avoiding cautious or potentially hazardous materials. You can find out more about them on their website https://vivacityskincarewithbreo.com, thier products are also available with Amazon Prime.

