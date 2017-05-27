News By Tag
Innovative New Skin Care Product
CoQ10 levels, like collagen, drop lower as we get older. Like collagen, the body produces this chemical naturally and it is regarded as one of the most accurate biomarkers of aging. Compensate for the loss of natural CoQ10 with Revival Toner by Vivacity Skin Care with Breo.
Vivacity Skin Care launches products quarterly and is growing in popularity within the natural skin care industry. This is definately one to watch.
• Improves concentration of CoQ10 levels in skin
• Nourishes and maintains healthy pH levels
• Enhances health and appearance of skin
• Rejuvenates and moisturizes the skin
• Helps increase the energy production in cells
https://vivacityskin.com
Breo International, LLC
***@vivacityskin.com
