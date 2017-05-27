 
Innovative New Skin Care Product

 
 
Front Image
Front Image
SEATTLE - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivacity Skin Care with BREO launched it's new Revival Toner on Memorial Day 2017. This toner is one of a kind. This energizing skin toner delivers its formula deep into the skin using innovative nano-particles. It contains botanical extracts, CoQ10 coenzymes and great moisturizing ingredients. Balancing pH levels of your skin, moisturizing, skin tightening and radiant complexion benefits… what more is needed in a toner?
CoQ10 levels, like collagen, drop lower as we get older. Like collagen, the body produces this chemical naturally and it is regarded as one of the most accurate biomarkers of aging. Compensate for the loss of natural CoQ10 with Revival Toner by Vivacity Skin Care with Breo.
Vivacity Skin Care launches products quarterly and is growing in popularity within the natural skin care industry. This is definately one to watch.

• Improves concentration of CoQ10 levels in skin
• Nourishes and maintains healthy pH levels
• Enhances health and appearance of skin
• Rejuvenates and moisturizes the skin
• Helps increase the energy production in cells

https://vivacityskin.com

