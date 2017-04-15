 
Industry News





iSmallBizCredit is pleased to announce that it has expanded its financial technology platform

iSmallBizCredit has signed two new strategic relationships in the commercial real estate market.
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The iSmallBizCredit financial technology platform initially will automate credit, application processing, and buying of real estate on mobile and web enabled devices. The application is working within our existing platform via a closed secure network. We have streamlining the funding process for our commercial real estate investors. The application is expected to be fully deployed in the last quarter. Real estate investors will be able to leverage the technology to manage throughput and volume to support their increasing growing portfolio.

Over the course of 2017, additional modules will be released to various user types including real estate investors and commercial real estate consumers.  This will serve to create a true marketplace lending experience and create a stronger and more efficient engagement between agents, investors and iSmallBizCredit. The Company expects to drive significant operational efficiency by reducing the processing time.

iSmallBizCredit anticipates onboarding 800 active real estate agents over the next 18 months who are expected to use the Company's new technology platform regularly.

"In an industry where technology is still not actively used, we chose to build our companies network of real estate agents, and then accelerate efficiencies and long term growth with the introduction of marketplace leading technology. We anticipate the result will be leadership in both marketplace lending and financial technology - a difficult combination to find in the market," stated Charles Colbert, Managing Director.

About iSmallBizCredit

We launched ismallbusinesscredit.com in 2014 to solve 3 major issues facing small businesses; Technology, Financing, and Payment Processing. We combined our passion for Main Street with cutting-edge technology to evaluate businesses based on what they truly qualify for, how soon they need the money, and what the money is for. This allows business owners the security in knowing that their business has made the best possible decision when it comes to financing their business, allowing them to focus on growing their business rather than hunting for days or even weeks at a time.

Website: www.ismallbusinesscredit.com (http://www.ismallbusinesscredit.com/)
Facebook Fan Page: www.facebook.com/pages/Ismallbusinesscredit (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ismallbusinesscredit)
Twitter: @ChazzScot (https://twitter.com/ChazzScot)

Charles Colbert (Managing Director)
iSmallBizCredit
***@ismallbusinesscredit.com
Click to Share