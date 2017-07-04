News By Tag
Erik Soto Joins iSmallBiz, LLC, as Vice President in iConnect, the Commercial Real Estate Group
Mr. Soto brings more than 10 years in commercial real estate with an extensive background across originations, portfolio management and capital raising. Prior to joining iSmallBiz, L.L.C., he held a variety of leadership roles at various Wall Street firms. Most recently, he was Head Real Estate Investments, where he oversaw a leading high yield real estate debt investment platform with teams in New York City and Los Angeles. Mr. Soto also led the development, launch and/or investment of various high yield debt investment vehicles. Prior to that, he served as Manager of Development at American Capital Group, where he focused on the acquisition financing of mid-market operating companies. He also holds a BA from State University of New York at Delhi.
"Erik has been well known to us in the value-added real estate lending market for many years, and we are excited to be adding such a high-caliber and successful business leader to our team," said Charles Colbert, Managing Director. "He will be instrumental in the continued expansion of our real estate debt team, where we will look to his experience and expertise in further building out our platform. Erik will be a valuable partner for the Commercial Real Estate Group as well as the rest of the iSmallBiz technology group as we continue to build scale and seek to increase our share in a market with enormous opportunity."
"Erik brings significant business-building and management experience across all important aspects of commercial real estate investing, and we look forward to his many contributions,"
"Joining iSmallBiz, L.L.C. and iConnect the Commercial Real Estate Group in these important leadership roles was attractive to me because of the strength of iSmallBiz Management, and the significant growth opportunities I envision for both iSmallBiz and the iConnect real estate platform," said Mr. Soto. "I'm looking forward to working in partnership with Charles to further develop the iSmallBiz Real Estate Debt business and with Robert and Charles and the rest of the iSmallBiz team as we seek to prudently expand value."
About iSmallBizCredit
We launched ismallbusinesscredit.com in 2014 to solve 3 major issues facing small businesses; Technology, Financing, and Payment Processing. We combined our passion for Main Street with cutting-edge technology to evaluate businesses based on what they truly qualify for, how soon they need the money, and what the money is for. This allows business owners the security in knowing that their business has made the best possible decision when it comes to financing their business, allowing them to focus on growing their business rather than hunting for days or even weeks at a time.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in each of iSmallBiz's and iConnect Commercial Real Estate group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ISmallBizCredit
Charles Colbert
862-236-5725
charles@ismallbusinesscredit.com
Charles Colbert, Managing Director
862-236-5725
***@ismallbusinesscredit.com
