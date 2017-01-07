iSmallBizCredit is ready to dis·rupt Wall Street

A simple non complicated approach to the world of business lending through technology.

Charles Colbert (Managing Director)

iSmallBiz LLC

charles@ismallbusinesscredit.com

-- It all started 3 years ago, tech entrepreneur Charles Colbert left Wall Street for New Jersey with a goal in mind."I was in my local mom and pop restaurant and noticed there were several issues not being solved by Wall Street, even better Wall Street just ignored the mom and pop shop. "I would often run into fast-growing businesses that didn't fit in venture capital funding but were still doing revenue, like hundreds of thousands a year in revenue and growing, struggling to raise bank financing."After a year of research, Charles started his successful rise through the world of financial technology. After stops at several business development accelerator programs, the New York City native founded his own startup, iSmallBiz LLC.He's launched his company in the City of Newark, NJ with a product that seems to disrupt the entire banking system, small business funding.Called "iSmallBizCredit, the technology based algorithm was designed to allow the small business borrower the ability to obtain the best possible financing, at the lowest possible cost, by connecting business borrowers and lenders."According to a study by the Gallup polling company commissioned by Wells Fargo, Black-owned businesses face tougher challenges than other groups when seeking bank loans" said Charles Colbert. "The report also found that the larger the loan request, the higher the rejection rate. Overall, 27 percent of applications for larger loans were turned down and only 7 percent for smaller ones."Charles Colbert founded his company with a simple mission of "a simple non complicated approach to the world of business lending through technology."Positioned in the financial technology market as "a company that solves financial problems for small business owners", Charles says he has no plans to seek a buyout Instead; he wants to remain independent and grow the company.About iSmallBizCreditWe launched ismallbusinesscredit.com in 2014 to solve 3 major issues facing small businesses; Technology, Financing, and Payment Processing. We combined our passion for Main Street with cutting-edge technology to evaluate businesses based on what they truly qualify for, how soon they need the money, and what the money is for. This allows business owners the security in knowing that their business has made the best possible decision when it comes to financing their business, allowing them to focus on growing their business rather than hunting for days or even weeks at a time.