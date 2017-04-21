Country(s)
Bernard Walsh Named "10 Best Attorney" Three Consecutive Year by The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys
Personal Injury Attorney Bernard Walsh, from the Bradenton Office of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, has been named a Florida "10 Best Attorney" for three years in a row by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.
Developed to inform clients during the decision making process when seeking legal counsel, the "10 Best Attorney" award showcases personal injury attorneys who have an extended history of effective legal representation, high ethical standards and are active in their local community.
Candidates for the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys (AIOPIA) "10 Best Attorney" award are subject to an exhaustive review process and must be nominated by a peer, client or AIOPIA members. Nominees must demonstrate a history of client satisfaction, professional integrity and local community involvement.
AIOPIA named Bernard Walsh Esq., for his continuing record of client satisfaction, high ethical standards and community engagement.
Attorney Bernard Walsh shared this comment about winning the award for the third year. "Until someone's life has been interrupted and turned upside down by a serious accident or injury, few people can understand just how serious and important the role of personal injury attorneys can be. As a practicing attorney I have seen many individuals and even families who have been deeply harmed by the carelessness of others. In such a state, having for the first time to choose an attorney to defend what may be their only chance at being compensated for life-altering injuries and financial loss, can be a very difficult time leaving many to feel lost. By creating the '10 Best Award', the AIOPA is helping injured clients make what could be one of the most important decisions in their lives, a little bit easier. I am honored to have been selected once again to be a part of this group of exceptional lawyers."
About Attorney Bernard Walsh:
Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.
A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh, Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®
Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh
5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34203
Local: 941-752-7200
More at: http://www.GetMejustice.com/
