Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Stephen Fernandez Participates In Florida Justice Association's 2017 Workhorse CLE Conference
Attorney Stephen Fernandez of the Sarasota Office of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, has attended the Florida Justice Association's Workhorse Conference
The 2017 Florida Justice Associations's Workhorse Conference featured more than 100 speakers, including attorneys and legal professionals from firms and organizations across the state. Comprised of more than 50 individual seminars on 14 different topics, attendees had access to more than 60 hours of course material. Encompassing a variety of niche cares of personal injury law, seminars were given on many different topics including, Proof and Argument of Damages, Trucking Litigation, Premises Liability, Product Liability and more.
The event opened with a talk given by keynote speaker Lee Corso, a sports broadcaster, ESPN football analyst and former long-time college football coach.
Attorney Stephan Fernandez had this to say about the event, "Events like the FJA's Workhorse are an excellent opportunity for attorneys of all experience levels to expand their horizons and keep informed on the latest developments in Florida civil law. By participating in the CLE courses and seminars attorneys can advance their skills and ensure that their clients are receiving the best possible representation. Workhorse is unique in it's large scope and focus on areas of law that are related to personal injury."
About Stephan Fernandez
Focusing exclusively on civil law and personal injury, Mr. Fernandez has quickly built a reputation as a skilled litigator and zealous advocate for his clients.
He has been named a "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers magazine in 2010 and 2011. This distinction is awarded to no more than 2.5% of attorneys and is based on factors such as academic achievement, peer recognition and professional accomplishments.
In 2011 he was also named one of the "Top 40 Under 40" by The National Trial Lawyers organization. He maintains a "Superb" rating by Avvo.
More about attorney Stephan Fernandez at: http://www.getmejustice.com
Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh
308 Cocoanut Ave, Sarasota FL, 34236
Local: 941-954-4000
Contact
Debra Burger
***@getmejustice.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2017