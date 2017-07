Attorney Bernard Walsh Has Been Recognized As A 2017 EAGLE Hall of Fame Member of the Florida Justice Association

Personal Injury Attorney Bernard Walsh Recognized as a 2017 EAGLE Hall of Fame Member of the Florida Justice Association for his ongoing contributions and support.

Attorney Bernard F Walsh, EAGLE member of the Florida Justice Association

Contact

Debra Burger

***@getmejustice.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12650844/1 Debra Burger

End

-- Bernard Walsh of the personal injury law firm of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh has been honored as a 2017 EAGLE Hall of Fame member of the Florida Justice Association (FJA).Chosen because of their ongoing selfless efforts to protect the Florida's civil justice system, FJA Hall of Fame EAGLE members have proven themselves as leaders within the Florida Justice Association, and within the legal community as a whole. FJA EAGLE members set an example for others within the legal community of protecting and strengthening the justice system and working to ensure access to Florida's courts for all Floridians.Going above and beyond to promote a fair and effective justice system in Florida, FJA EAGLE-level members have a legacy of providing extraordinary support for the Florida Justice Associations's mission, of ensuring the cornerstone of American democracy is upheld and protected.Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say, "Providing a steadfast commitment to preserving the state's civil justice system, since 1961 the FJA has stood at the forefront of many of the public policy and political debates that have shaped modern Florida. With the enduring commitment of EAGLE members, the FJA fights to protect the right of all Floridians to seek justice and receive fair and impartial treatment in the state's courts – even when taking on the most powerful interest.Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®, and is a Superb rated attorney with Avvo.com.5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203Local: 941-752-7200More at: https://www.getmejustice.com/ bradenton