Attorney Bernard Walsh Has Been Recognized As A 2017 EAGLE Hall of Fame Member of the Florida Justice Association
Personal Injury Attorney Bernard Walsh Recognized as a 2017 EAGLE Hall of Fame Member of the Florida Justice Association for his ongoing contributions and support.
Chosen because of their ongoing selfless efforts to protect the Florida's civil justice system, FJA Hall of Fame EAGLE members have proven themselves as leaders within the Florida Justice Association, and within the legal community as a whole. FJA EAGLE members set an example for others within the legal community of protecting and strengthening the justice system and working to ensure access to Florida's courts for all Floridians.
Going above and beyond to promote a fair and effective justice system in Florida, FJA EAGLE-level members have a legacy of providing extraordinary support for the Florida Justice Associations's mission, of ensuring the cornerstone of American democracy is upheld and protected.
Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say, "Many people are unaware that the Florida Justice system is embattled. Every year, the new state legislative session brings threats to consumer protections as lobbyists work to undermine many existing laws in favor of higher profits for their sponsors. The attorneys of the FJA, and in particular the EAGLE members, have been there as well, standing up for the justice system and protecting rights of the people from being eroded by corporate interests. It is my hope that FJA members will always be ready and able to defend our legal system, now and in the future. Being recognized for my contributions to this important organization has been an honor."
About The Florida Justice Association
Providing a steadfast commitment to preserving the state's civil justice system, since 1961 the FJA has stood at the forefront of many of the public policy and political debates that have shaped modern Florida. With the enduring commitment of EAGLE members, the FJA fights to protect the right of all Floridians to seek justice and receive fair and impartial treatment in the state's courts – even when taking on the most powerful interest.
About Attorney Bernard Walsh:
Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.
A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®
Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh
5291 Office Park Boulevard, Bradenton FL, 34203
Local: 941-752-7200
More at: https://www.getmejustice.com/
Debra Burger
***@getmejustice.com
