Attorney Bernard Walsh Attends Florida Justice Association's 2017 Workhorse CLE Conference
Bernard Walsh Esq., of the Bradenton office of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh was in attendance at the 2017 Florida Justice Association's Workhorse Continuing Legal Education Conference.
Held at the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek in Orlando Florida, the conference featured an available 67 hours of Continuing Legal Education credits for General and Civil Trial Certification, Ethics and Technology.
Opening with keynote speaker American sports broadcaster Lee Corso, the conference was comprised of more than 100 speakers including experienced attorneys from top civil trial law firms and industry professionals. Seminars include presentations on, Trucking Litigation, Product Liability, Premises Liability, Proof and Argument of Damages and more.
Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say about the FJA Workhorse Seminars, "The Florida Justice Association is the single most important legal organization for Florida personal injury attorneys after the Bar, and the Workhorse CLE conference is one of the FJA's most important events. Workhorse is great for attorneys of all experience levels, and having been to many past Workhorse events I can say there is always something new to learn here."
About Attorney Bernard Walsh:
Bernard Walsh is an active member in multiple legal organizations including the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.
A partner at the Personal Injury law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh; Bernard Walsh has won one of Florida's largest motorcycle accident recoveries and has an AV Preeminent® rating on Martindale-Hubbell®
