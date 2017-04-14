News By Tag
Preply: 5 Online Classes You Can Take to Learn Something New in 2017
Five Online Classes That Teach New
Of course, online education has its pros and cons, but for busy adults who don't have the luxury of attending traditional classes, it can be an incredible opportunity.
So where to begin? Let's look at five online classes you can take online in 2017 to up your game.
1. Learn to Code
This is the age of code and everyone should know at least a little about how computer software is made and works. The good news is you don't need a single cent to get started. Thanks to Codecademy you can learn the basics on your own easily.
All you need in order to take this course is a computer, an internet connection and the basic knowledge of how to use that computer. You don't need to know anything about programming. It's an incredibly popular, with millions of students making use of the site every day.
2. Become an Ethical Hacker
Cybersecurity is one of the hottest job markets in the world right now and even some high schools are starting to offer it as a highly-employable career path.
An ethical hacker's job is to try and break through the defensive measures of a client's computer systems by finding weaknesses. These are then reported so that they can be fixed. Good ethical hackers fetch a good price and this is a great career choice for those with the right mindset.
Cybrary offers free and open source security learning. Among all online classes, this Guaranteed to never cost you a cent.
3. Learn or Sharpen Your English
English is still very much the global language of business and in an ever-globalizing world, it's an incredibly sought-after skill. The problem is that many people live and work in parts of the world where they may never get to interact with native English speakers.
Preply (https://preply.com) has created an amazing service where, for a small fee, you can have the time of a trained English speaker and instructor. Who would have thought you could get English lessons on Skype?
4. Learn About People
Psychology is a topic that a lot of people are interested in. Beyond being interesting, it can give you insights into why other people do the things that they do. That's useful in every walk of life, not to mention that it can help us understand ourselves a little better too.
Psychology is too vast a topic to put into one course, but luckily there's a list of free courses maintained by Open Culture that you can get started on.
5. Brush Up on Your School Days
For some of us, it's been quite a long time since our school days. You really start to notice it if you have children that need help with their homework!
Everyone has something they wish they paid more attention to in school, but it's hardly practical to go back to school. Luckily Khan Academy provides a free and open way to revisit school topics from first grade to just before university.
Anytime, Anywhere
These are just five of literally thousands of courses out there. You can learn everything from human psychology to fly biology with just the click of a mouse or the tap of a screen. No one has excuses anymore, and everyone can get out there and get educated, so what are you waiting for?
