FALDP's "Get Documented" Initiative

The Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers is now well into our seventh year! Formed in May of 2010, this statewide trade association made up of nonlawyer legal document preparers strives to assist pro se litigants in accessing their legal system.
Immigrants to America face a variety of challenges as they seek to build a better life for themselves and their families. Our FALDP Get Documented Initiative focuses on a specific set of barriers: a lack of access to sound legal and financial services and affordable credit. Whether immigrants are seeking to apply for a green card, renew a green card, or apply for US Citizenship, immigrants struggle to find financial products that meet their needs. What's more, this lack of access makes immigrants especially vulnerable to unscrupulous actors who charge exorbitant fees for advice that is often inadequate and loans that are predatory.
We invite you to visit our site to learn more. Contact information for our hand-picked group of experienced immigration document preparers is posted on our site. And the same information is also posted in Spanish. Our hand-picked group is called the I-Team. All are FALDP members whose businesses focus on preparing immigration documents. We have I-Team members who speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and other Slavic languages. We are not attorneys and do not provide legal advice. And we cannot prepare any complex immigration documents. If you are under a current or previous deportation order or have a criminal record, we cannot help you; you need to seek the advice of an immigration attorney. But, if you know what you need to do, need help with the documents, and are struggling to pay the fees - this FALDP Get Documented Initiative may be the solution.
The Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers is a thriving group of legal document preparers concerned about citizens' access to the legal system. There is a wealth of readily available legal information, if only you know where to look. We share legal information and support consumer rights by helping to provide easy access to information and the legal system. Our document preparers welcome the opportunity to earn the trust of consumers and deliver the best service and information in the industry. We cannot guarantee that any individual will be eligible for a loan. This determination is made by the lender.
