FALDP's 8th Annual Conference September 16, 2017 in Daytona Beach

The Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers is now well into our eighth year! Formed in May of 2010, this statewide trade association made up of nonlawyer legal document preparers, strives to assist pro se litigants in accessing their legal system.

-- The Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers –– is proud to announce ourWe're hosting our conference in Daytona Beach, Florida - "The World's Most Famous Beach" on Saturday, September 16, at thelocated at 313 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach.Our conference theme this year is - What Can We Do? The question asks, not just what we can do, but also what more can we do? How can nonlawyer document preparers better serve consumers?9:00 - Ruth Tick, Director of FALDP will introduce the day.10:00 - David Ayala, President of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Central Florida Chapter, will discuss the ongoing effort to help offenders reintegrate into society by offering Second Chance Workshops; civil rights and criminal offenders; and the referendum for restoration of civil rights.11:00 - Ruth Tick - What are we doing now to help consumers? As a group we have members who prepare a wide range of documents. What more can we do to make Florida a better place to live? Big idea - FALDP Get Documented Initiative.12:00 - Lunch1:00 Post-conviction document preparation - seal & expunge, early termination of probation, modification of probation, restoration of civil rights. And why we care.2:00 Elizabeth Alvarado, Capital Good Fund, Client Services Representative will explain the loan products that are available to consumers through Capital Good Fund. Immigration loans, personal loans, and emergency loans.3:00 - Ruth Tick - A look ahead. A discussion of our plans for the coming year and a discussion about what the members would like to see happen.4:00 - Awards, Prizes and GiveawaysFALDP TriviaBusiness card drawingRoad warrior - who traveled the farthest?.And more!Prizes and giveaways include T-Shirts, mouse pads, free courses, and and jump drives.Elizabeth Alvarado is a Florida-based employee of Capital Good Fund, a non-profit, certified Community Development Financial Institution with a mission to provide equitable financial services that create pathways out of poverty. She is passionate about women and minority empowerment efforts, poverty alleviation and uplifting communities through political change. Elizabeth graduated with a B.A. from Harvard University in May of 2016 where she studied Government & Economics.David Ayala, a native of Brooklyn, NY was raised by his Spanish speaking mother. Needing to survive the English speaking inner city, he became bilingual and bicultural as both Puerto Rican and African American. Considered an at risked youth at the age of 12 David entered the revolving doors of the criminal justice system. David is now committed to public service and community outreach. He is the founder and President of Reach Teach Save an organization that provides pathways for at risk individuals toward education and professional success He also serves as the President of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Central Florida Chapter, an organization that is highly dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination of people with conviction. He is a member of the board of trustees for the One Foundation and works collaboratively with community organizations and organizers.Ruth Tick is the Director, a co-founder and charter member of the Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers. Ruth Tick is the Director, a co-founder and charter member of the Florida Association of Legal Document Preparers. Since 2010, Ruth has promoted the legal document preparation industry as an alternative to traditional legal services. Although, document preparation services are not a substitute for attorney services, sometimes all a consumer needs are the correct forms correctly completed. In addition to providing consumers a means and place to find a document preparer, Ruth has created a robust web presence to assist document preparers in becoming better educated, prepared, and informed - to efficiently assist consumers. The Fountain Beach Resort is three blocks south of the Daytona Beach Pier, right on the beach.Florida legal document preparers, don't be left out. Our Conference, besides an educational opportunity is also an important networking event. Prepare to create liaisons with other document preparers, compare notes about best practices, and find out how others run their business. This special is available up to the date of the conference - September 16, 2017.- includes two FALDP online courses, document preparation for a limited liability company, and a custom website.