News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Advocate Named 2017 Lupus Walk Ambassador
Tara Joseph, Buffalo Grove resident and lupus advocate, named Northern Suburbs Lupus Walk Ambassador
"Tara's strength and determination make her an excellent ambassador for the Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk," says Charles Brummell, President & CEO of the Lupus Society of Illinois – the organization hosting the event and benefitting from funds raised. "The Illinois Lupus Walks are about the lupus community coming together in strength – because when we're together we make a difference."
Tara has taken to her role with enthusiasm, "I want the world to know that just because you look healthy on the outside you can be very sick on the inside." Says Tara, who has begun sharing her lupus story to help educate others about the disease and provide a voice of understanding to those who share her experience.
"As a team captain I want to advocate on behalf of people with lupus and show the world that lupus doesn't define me," she continues.
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in every 200 Americans, about 65,000 Illinois residents. Yet lupus remains difficult to diagnose and misunderstood by the general population.
The Illinois Lupus Walks serve as an opportunity to increase awareness about lupus, provide an opportunity for the lupus community to come together in strength and to raise funds to continue the Lupus Society of Illinois' programs and services.
This year, over 500 participants are expected to raise $60,000 toward LSI's mission: to promote lupus awareness and complement the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research.
The Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk will also be full of fun activities, such as a DJ and entertainment, a raffle and a team t-shirt contest. There will be a festival area with a stage and tents for LSI sales, kids' activities, top teams and sponsors. Light refreshments will be served.
About the Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk
WHEN: Sunday, May 7, 2017
9:00am – Activities & Registration Begins
10:00am-12:00pm, May 7th, 2017
WHERE: Half Day Forest Preserve (Milwaukee Ave, north of Rte. 22)
in Vernon Hills, IL
REGISTRATION:
Day-of registration begins at 9am – adults: $30, kids (12 and under): $10
Online pre-registration HERE (http://www.kintera.org/
All registered participants receive an official 2017 Lupus Walk t-shirt & personal fundraising page.
1 or 3-mile routes are available
About the Lupus Society of Illinois
The Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), formed in 1973, is the Midwest's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.
LSI's mission is to promote lupus awareness and complement the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research.
With the help of informed volunteers, lupus medical experts, and committed and caring supporters, we:
• support research and conduct education programs so everyone affected by lupus can have an improved quality of life;
• provide information to ensure people with lupus and their families get answers and health professionals know about new means to diagnose and manage the disease; and,
• conduct activities to increase awareness of lupus, rally public support for those who are affected by lupus, and advocate on their behalf.
About Lupus:
Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat.
For more information about lupus or the Lupus Society of Illinois contact Mary Dollear, Vice President, at (312) 542-0002 or visit our website at www.lupusil.org.
MEDIA CONTACT: Mary Dollear, LSI, (312) 648-6053, mary@lupusil.org
Contact
Mary Dollear
***@lupusil.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse