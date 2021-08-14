News By Tag
Live Lupus Walk. 15th Annual West Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk On August 14th
Join hundreds in the lupus community as we celebrate the FIRST LIVE lupus walk since 2019!
WHAT: Celebrate with music, raffle, kids activities, team t-shirt contest, musical petting zoo, and MUCH MORE in a walk-a-thon fundraiser benefitting the Lupus Society of Illinois.
Lupus survivors, their families and friends, and hundreds of supporters, walkers, and cheering spectators will join representatives from the LSI during the organization's 15th Annual Western Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk. This fun, family-friendly 1 mile or 3-mile walk/run begins at the Naperville Riverwalk in Naperville. Illinois Lupus Walks, the largest gatherings of the lupus community in the area, provide an opportunity for the lupus community to meet and raise awareness about lupus.
Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, tissue damage and can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body). Lupus is difficult to diagnose and there is no cure to this often-disabling disease.
All registered participants, for the Western Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk, will receive an official Illinois Lupus Walk t-shirt, post-event snack, and more! Adult registration is $25 prior to event; $30 day-site; and $10 for children 12 and under. Participants can walk as individuals or as part of a team. Event activities include music, kids' face painting, raffle prizes, and games. Prizes are given to participants raising $100 and more.
The West Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk benefits LSI's programs, services, and research to support those affected by lupus.
WHEN: Saturday, August 14, 2021
Registration opens at 9:00 a.m.
Walk begins promptly at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Grand Pavilion, Naperville Riverwalk (912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct) Naperville
The Lupus Society of Illinois' mission is to promote lupus awareness and complement the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research. LSI serves the entire state of Illinois by offering programs and services designed to meet the needs of the lupus community.
Every day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.
Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is essential to early diagnosis. Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002. Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/
Lupus Society of Illinois
***@lupusil.org
End
