Robert Katz, M.D. Elected Chair, Lupus Society of Illinois Board of Directors
Takes leadership role after decades-long commitment to the lupus community.
Dr. Katz has published significant amounts of lupus research and has been extremely interested in the area of systemic lupus for many years. He sees many lupus patients in his medical practice. Dr. Katz's involvement with the LSI dates to the mid-1970s, shortly after the organization was founded in 1973. Dr. Katz, a rheumatologist who has consistently been named one of the best doctors in Illinois by Chicago Magazine and US News & World Report, has treated people with lupus and served to educate the lupus community about lupus and the latest in lupus research.
"I'm excited about where lupus research is in general and how the LSI specifically has positioned itself as a leader in providing programs and services to the lupus community," Katz said. "I look forward to working with staff members, board members, and volunteers to continue to provide support to this often-underserved community."
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that often mimics other diseases resulting in late diagnosis. Lupus can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms can be wide-ranging and happen over long periods of time. The body essentially begins attacking healthy cells and does not discriminate;
"We are very excited that Dr. Katz has taken on the challenge of leading the LSI," said Charles Brummell, LSI's CEO. "He has been a consistent supporter for many years and with his leadership, we expect to expand our efforts throughout Illinois."
Research has shown that most Americans know little or nothing about lupus and its devastating impact. An estimated 65,000 Illinois residents live with lupus and thousands more support Illinoisans living with this often devastating disease.
"If you've ever thought about supporting the LSI or getting more involved in the lupus community, this is the time," said Mary Dollear, President of the LSI. "We are a community of inclusion and our purpose is to support anyone living with lupus."
To find out more about the LSI and its programs and services, go to www.lupusil.org, call 312-542-0002, or email info@lupusil.org.
About Lupus
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system is unbalanced, causing inflammation and tissue damage to virtually any organ in the body. Lupus can be unpredictable and potentially fatal, yet no satisfactory treatment or cure exists. An estimated 65,000 Illinois residents have lupus. Its health effects include heart attacks, strokes, seizures, miscarriages, and organ failure.
About the Lupus Society of Illinois
LSI promotes lupus awareness and complements the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research.
With the help of informed volunteers, lupus medical experts, and committed and caring supporters, we support research and conduct education programs so everyone affected by lupus can have an improved quality of life; provide information to ensure people with lupus and their families get answers and health professionals know about new means to diagnose and manage the disease, and conduct activities to increase awareness of lupus, rally public support for those who are affected by lupus and advocate on their behalf.
Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Lupus Society of Illinois
Mary Dollear
***@lupusil.org
