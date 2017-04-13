News By Tag
Record Number of New Travel Jobseekers In March
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – March 2017
• Q1 2017 sets new records for new candidate and vacancy numbers
• New candidates in 2017 up 54.5% compared to 2016
• Average travel salaries rise modestly, but standard salaries edge back
• London wages hit highest point since April 2016
Boom in candidate and vacancy numbers
More candidates are now searching for new travel jobs than at any point in at least the last five years, according to C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
March 2017's total number of new jobseekers set a new all-time record and smashed March 2012's previous high by more than 100 candidates. Coupled with the very strong figures recorded in January and February, the total number of people registering in the first quarter of 2017 is up by a huge 54.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 and is easily the best start to a year ever recorded on the C&M index.
There was a similar rise in new vacancies, with March seeing a 30.3 per cent increase from the same month last year and recording the second highest monthly figure since April 2015. In total, the number of new travel jobs being made available in the first three months of 2017 is up by 30.5 per cent from the first quarter of 2016 and is the best start to a year since C&M's records began in 2012.
Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
"However, with the volume of job seekers rising by 55 per cent year-on-year compared to a 31 per cent rise in the number of new roles, competition is currently increasing among candidates meaning applicants will need to try increasingly hard to stand out."
Salaries rise marginally
With a 0.92 per cent monthly increase, the average salary for a new job in travel reached £24,988 in March, although this was still down by 3.35 per cent from March 2016.
The month provided polarising results with wages in London rising to £27,799, their highest point since April 2016, while salaries for the average travel role (those paying up to £40,000) fell back to £21,963, which was its lowest figure since last October.
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
