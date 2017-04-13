 
Global Dental Imaging Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The report Global Dental Imaging Market analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific market.
 
 
DELHI, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Oral health is an essential component of health throughout life. Poor oral health and untreated oral diseases and conditions can have a significant impact on quality of life. They can affect the most basic human needs, including the ability to eat and drink, swallow, maintain proper nutrition, smile, and communicate. The advancements in the early detection system have enabled experts to counter almost any kind of oral problems. Dental imaging is a process of creation of high quality images for the diagnosis of dental problems. Dental imaging technologies help dentists to diagnose dental diseases by providing actual and visual images of the dental problems such as hidden dental structure, cavities, bone loss, and oral malignant melanoma.

Depending upon the modalities available and employed by experts, global dental imaging market can be segmented into three segments: General X-Ray, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and intraoral cameras. The general X-Rays are further segmented into two sub-segments: Digital and Analog X-ray. On the basis of the imaging systems, dental imaging market is divided into two broad categories: Intraoral and Extraoral imaging systems. These both segments can further be divided into 2D and 3D imaging systems.

Dental imaging help in gaining a better view of bone structures, such as adjacent root positions, in order to locate canals and root fractures, as well as provide the ability to more accurately measure anatomical structures. These scans also support a wide range of diagnosis and treatment planning, making them extremely flexible. Further, they increase the possibility of treatment success, granting practitioners greater predictability and confidence in preparing for extractions, performing root evaluations, and placing implants. With these benefits, dentists rely heavily upon these scans and with increasing number of dental implants; demand for these devices is expected to increase many folds.

The report "Global Dental Imaging Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major players: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc. and LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global dental imaging market along with the study of the regional markets.

List of Charts

Dental Imaging Market by Modalities
Dental Imaging Market by Systems
Global Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental Imaging Market by Modalities (2016)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Region (2016)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market by Region (2016)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market by Detector Type (2016)
Global Dental Imaging Market by Region (2016)
North America Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Dental CBCT Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Systems (2016)
The US Intraoral X-Ray Imaging Market by Type (2016)
Europe Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Dental CBCT Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia-Pacific Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia-Pacific Dental CBCT Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
China Dental Imaging Market Forecast by System Sales Volume (2016-2021)
China Dental Imaging Market by System (2016)
China Intraoral Imaging Sensor Market by Volume (2016-2021)
China Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Korea Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental Implants Placed by Region (2016)
Global CAD/CAM Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)
Growth of New Dentist by Nations (2012-2016)
Global Ageing Population Aged 60 Years or Over (2000-2050E)
Korean Dental X-Ray Imaging System Exports by Value (2012-2016)
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Forecast by Value (2012-2016)
Global Dental X-Ray Market Share by Company (2016)
Korea Dental X-Ray Market Share by Company (2016)
Danaher Corp. Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Danaher Corp. Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Danaher Corp. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Dentsply Sirona Net Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Dentsply Sirona Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
LED Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-den...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Source:Koncept Analytics
Email:***@konceptanalytics.com
Posted By:***@konceptanalytics.com Email Verified
