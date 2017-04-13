News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Dental Imaging Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The report Global Dental Imaging Market analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific market.
Depending upon the modalities available and employed by experts, global dental imaging market can be segmented into three segments: General X-Ray, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and intraoral cameras. The general X-Rays are further segmented into two sub-segments:
Dental imaging help in gaining a better view of bone structures, such as adjacent root positions, in order to locate canals and root fractures, as well as provide the ability to more accurately measure anatomical structures. These scans also support a wide range of diagnosis and treatment planning, making them extremely flexible. Further, they increase the possibility of treatment success, granting practitioners greater predictability and confidence in preparing for extractions, performing root evaluations, and placing implants. With these benefits, dentists rely heavily upon these scans and with increasing number of dental implants; demand for these devices is expected to increase many folds.
The report "Global Dental Imaging Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The three major players: Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc. and LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global dental imaging market along with the study of the regional markets.
List of Charts
Dental Imaging Market by Modalities
Dental Imaging Market by Systems
Global Dental Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental Imaging Market by Modalities (2016)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Region (2016)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market by Region (2016)
Global Dental CBCT Imaging Market by Detector Type (2016)
Global Dental Imaging Market by Region (2016)
North America Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Dental CBCT Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Systems (2016)
The US Intraoral X-Ray Imaging Market by Type (2016)
Europe Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Dental CBCT Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia-Pacific Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia-Pacific Dental CBCT Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
China Dental Imaging Market Forecast by System Sales Volume (2016-2021)
China Dental Imaging Market by System (2016)
China Intraoral Imaging Sensor Market by Volume (2016-2021)
China Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Korea Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Dental Implants Placed by Region (2016)
Global CAD/CAM Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)
Growth of New Dentist by Nations (2012-2016)
Global Ageing Population Aged 60 Years or Over (2000-2050E)
Korean Dental X-Ray Imaging System Exports by Value (2012-2016)
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Forecast by Value (2012-2016)
Global Dental X-Ray Market Share by Company (2016)
Korea Dental X-Ray Market Share by Company (2016)
Danaher Corp. Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Danaher Corp. Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Danaher Corp. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Dentsply Sirona Net Sales by Product Segment (2016)
Dentsply Sirona Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
LED Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse