"JayVyn The Hottest New R&B Sensation"
Singing, writing and creating good music most of his life, despite the things predicted about his growth early on in his life. When JayVyn was born doctors thought that he would be a special needs child because he was born deaf in his left ear.
Larry Bledson ll aka JayVyn was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he attended Holy Redeemer Christian Academy where he started his singing career, which also led him to some great opportunities that only he could only imagine. Having gone on tour with a band called "The 17th Floor" working with Aaron Thompson, trainer for Usher, as his personal mentor. JayVyn been influenced and inspired by artists such as Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, R-Kelly, Usher, James Brown, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake.
Currently JayVyn is releasing his first single "Private Dancer" April 28, 2017 oniTunes and other digital outlets, he is also working on his debut project entitled "Moments N' Gold: The EP". He specifically named this project to express the clarity he has gained through his past relationships. So far on this journey, JaVyn has had the honor and privilege of being interviewed on WMSE 91.7 FM in Milwaukee, Wi by Barry Johnson and Core DJ Craig McNeal of "The Boogie Bang Gang Radio Show", JayVyn made his radio station debut and also introduced his new single release "Private Dancer" to the entire world for the very first time on air, something he calls "a humbling and enlightening experience". JayVyn prides himself for being true to his craft and giving one heck of a show for the ladies and the masses when called!
On his latest singles, Private Dancer and other single "Play Back" also soon to be aired April 25, 2017 on Hittin Hard Radio owned and operated by Core DJ Eleazar Maldonado, JayVyn is working with top producers, sound engineers, including New Jersey's own Producer / Songwriter "Citoonthebeat"
Giving back to his community, making the world a safer place to live and raise families in is also a priority to him, as a proud spokesperson for C.H.I.L.L. (Creating Hope I Love Life) Program Inc. non-profit 501(c)3 foundation based out of West Allis, Wi and their C.H.I.L.L. Safe Zone initiative. JayVyn also wants to help strengthen other organizations that help the hearing impaired and those who are homeless. You can see his heart is big, his drive is fearless, his talent and purpose is definitely in order.
Managed by D.A.M.G. Ent. LLC /Universal, (CEO), Music Powers I-Media (GM) and award winning industry veteran, Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr., aka "Bolo".
JayVyn often says that "Through music we can live forever!" and that's exactly what he plans to obtain, immortality in the world of music
For Tours, bookings, collaborations, questions or interview requests contact (Mgr). Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr. or (Operations Mgr.) Mrs. Shannon Chestnut by email Schestnut@gmail.com or visit company website http://www.damgent.com/
Contact
D.A.M.G. Ent. LLC
Mr. Dante Chestnut Sr.
4146873940
***@chillprogram.org
