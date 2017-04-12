News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
African Financial & Economic Data Packages Now Available Via The Beast Apps
African Financial & Economic Data (AFED) a provider of definitive financial and economic intelligence on Africa, announces the release of the BeastExcel plug-in, built in partnership with the Beast Apps.
Clients will be able to access AFED's datausing excel directly through the cloud, without the need of any programming or ftp download, which will help with workflow integration challenges. Team members will be able to work collaboratively and see real-time changes updating in Excel as soon as the data becomes available. All data is now accessible using a browser, Excel, tablets.
"We are pleased to provide our data through The Beast Apps. This will allow clients to manipulate their data, view it on their desktop and save on integration costs." – said Jonathan Bloch CEO of Exchange Data International
In that regard, Ashok Mittal, President of the Beast Appemphasised "Excel is a very powerful tool and is a de facto integration tool for most professionals. The Beast App's ability to deliver data, analytics or trading directly into Excel in an existing spreadsheet, through the cloud, without any programming helps solve workflow challenges. The data updates automatically as soon as it changes, without having to do anything. We are happy to extend our relationship with EDI and make their African Financial & Economic Data (AFED) from Excel. A user interested in this data can access the rich set of data available through a simple and easy to use dialog driven interface into Excel without doing any programming."
Visit www.africadata.com for more detailed information on the different datasets and request a 1-month free trial.
About African Financial & Economic Data
African Financial & Economic Data (AFED) is a product of Exchange Data International and provides definitive economic intelligence on Africa. AFED's unparalleled overview of all 54 African economies provides interested parties in African countries with the detailed financial and economic information they need to make good political, financial, strategic and investment decisions.
About The Beast Apps:
The Beast Apps (tBA) is a Financial Technology leader that helps build, expand, integrate and migrate clients' Pre-Trade, Trade and Post-Trade systems, deployed in a data centre or the cloud. The Beast App's customers include large financial firms to entrepreneurial firms, and has a team that understands the working of the financial industry and financial products through decades of experience of trading, brokering, management and technology. For more information about tBA, please visit https://www.thebeastapps.com/
Contact
Dario Caputo (Marketing Assistant)
***@exchange-
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse