EDI and Investment Tools Launch Woodseer Dividend Forecasting Service

-- Exchange Data International (EDI) and Investment Tools partner to launch Woodseer Dividend Forecasting – the world's first dividend forecasting data-set with global coverage.Woodseer is the world's most comprehensive dividend forecast data-set with 260,000+ forecasts across 40,000+ listings.The Woodseer dividend forecast data is highly valuable for activities including stock selection, income planning, option pricing and dividend capture. Working from EDI's corporate actions database (dating back to 2012), the Investment Tools team spent a year developing the Woodseer algorithm which analyses predictable patterns to provide highly accurate forecasts of the payment amount, date and dividend type.Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI said:Based near Woodseer Street in the heart of London's Fintech hub, Investment Tools' team of analysts oversee the output to manually adjust where required and to constantly optimise the algorithm. The forecasts are available to clients broken down by region, country or index. Updated daily, the data is delivered via API, flat-file download or via direct site login.Ed Dean, CEO of Investment Tools said:About Exchange Data International:EDI has been helping the global financial community make informed decisions with high quality securities reference data, corporate actions and end of day pricing services since 1994.About Investment Tools:Investment Toolshave been forecasting dividends since 2011 with clients including major retail banks and financial service industry players. www.i-t.ltd