Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Profiles Ignacio Isusi for Quality Digest

-- Ignacio Isusi, a multicultural industrial communication expert, was recently featured in Quality Digest magazine discussing the importance of training a multilingual workforce to ensure quality and safety."Advancements in technology are often met with resistance, especially when the workforce fears displacement. The rise of automation is often associated with the threat that companies will outsource labor to machines. It is up to executive leadership in the C suite to ensure that the employees feel valued, respected, and perceive their critical role to the future success of the company," noted Isusi.Isusi, who operates the leading cross-cultural executive coaching firm ISUMAS Coaching, says "Spanish-speaking executives being fully understood by English-speaking employees, and English-speaking executives being understood by Spanish-speaking employees must be a top requirement to maintain a quality-centric work environment."This is not merely a matter of translation or dual-language workplaces. Industrial leaders must capture the communication needed to honestly empower and engage employees. The foresight of devising impactful and effective employee engagement, and supporting safety and quality initiatives is essential.Isusi, based in Key Biscayne, FL, finds more South American C-level executives welcome the needed shift in communication to make quality assurance professionals offer a training curriculum to connect with employees. Isusi insists that it is a lack of consideration for employees that do not speak the primary language of the workplace, and it invariably causes detrimental effects from product defects, poor customer satisfaction, poor work environment morale, and poor worker retention.About Ignacio Isusi Multi-Cultural Executive Coaching:Ignacio Isusi (www.ignacioisusi.com)is an expert in managing the world-class success of C-level business executives as well as leaders working to increase employee engagement. An Ontological Business Coach (certified by Newfield Consulting), and Director of Active Techniques and Psychodrama (by The International Institute of Human Relations Dean and Doreen Elefthery), Isusi holds a law degree from the University of Deusto, an MBA in Business Administration and Management from ESDEN Business School and a Master's Degree in Multimedia Journalism from the University of the Basque Country (UPV-EHU) and El Correo.Isusi has earned a reputation for providing coaching to C-level executives, those leaders at the highest corporate and organizational levels. Isusi's coaching is grounded in solid leadership development principles, yet very practical and results-oriented. Isusi coaching strategies are applied immediately for behavioral change or strategic implementation. Clients are left with an immediate application and use for the principles after working with Isusi.Follow Isusi on Twitter @IgnacioIsusi