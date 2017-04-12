News By Tag
The All in One Platform for Foodies in Kuwait
So, what's that special factor that Wajabaty holds for its users? Technically, it integrates food with the people of Kuwait. Wajabaty says that they make food menus talk to you as your sole food companion in Kuwait. How?
Let's talk about a good restaurant in Kuwait and what is can offer to foodies in a straight way. Firstly, they make spicy Kuwait food dishes, and that's awesome. But, how it can tell you that they prepare mouthwatering dishes and being a foodie you don't want to miss that spicy taste. But, how would you know about them? They don't have any live data stream for their users, to make them order their favourite dishes on the go.
Further, limited information, static pages don't have that edge to solve this problem. But, restaurants need foodies and vice versa. So, how to bridge this communication gap?
Thankfully, online food portals like Wajabaty are here to solve the riddle. Simply, go to Wajabaty, pick any menu and click on it to open the Pandora's box.
The information you will receive just after clicking are:
• Live social analysis of the dish
• The list of the people that liked the dish
• What's they felt special about the dish
• How many 'favourite' tag that dish achieved
• How many users reviews it got
• Rating from your friends and other known foodies
Just awesome, Right? You are just an 'order' away to satisfy your taste buds with Wajabaty, and that's the special, heartwarming factor it has. Moreover, the 'wow' effect doesn't end here. Wajabaty has a bunch of services to offer to the Kuwaiti food lovers.
Consider these benefits:
• Will you feel blessed gliding down a food wall populated by famous cuisines? I bet, you will. You will get to know what's your city is talking about different Kuwait restaurant food dishes. Added to this, your friends on Facebook who uses Wajabaty can suggest their favourite dishes to you.
• Browsing the food menu? What about getting automatic updates on the trending dishes from the best of restaurants?
• Looking for the new food joints surfacing on the 'not that known' corners of your city? Wajabaty has you covered. Usually, the Wajabaty team proudly call themselves the 'food reporter' for you.
• I know you love to get enriched knowledge on your favorite food preparations. Yes. I'm talking about the food events happening around you, in your city. You don't want to miss them right? Admittedly, Wajabaty is one of the best online tools through which you will get the latest updates on happening or upcoming foods events around you.
• What are the major quality issues that define the overall quality of a restaurant? Precisely, they are the ambience of the place, the service of the restaurant, and lastly, the quality of the food they serve. It's quite possible that a restaurant offers you the best ambience, and service, but their food may not belong to the same quality level. Then? How will you ever overcome the issue? Thankfully, Wajabaty offer dish based search equipped with the food tags and your problem is over.
• What is a proper definition of the 'restaurant information'?
• Offers! Offers! Offers! We all do look for the latest offers running at our favourite food courts. Wajabaty does look for the offers and chisels out the best offers to its users. So, stay tuned. Your number is in their pipeline.
• Statistically, Wajabaty's 'food directory' has been circulated 8000 copies and counting. Further, their online portal carries a colossal 250 pages of articles that say 'food'.
I bet, now you are beaming with ideas as you have the Pandora's Box with you and that's Wajabaty. The best part of the story is that Wajabaty has its own mobile app to sneak into your smart handhelds and this mobile application works the same way their web portal does. So, reserve tables at your favourite restaurants, pre-order your takeaways while you are planning to spice up your coming weekends or else, Wajabaty always welcomes you to start your 'food journey' with them.
For More Info, Vsit: http://wajabaty.com
Apple Store (iOS): https://goo.gl/
