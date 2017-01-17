News By Tag
Wajabaty Launches Its Services Officially at HORECA 2017 Kuwait
A one-stop foodie solution:
Using this as a golden opportunity, Wajabaty, a one-stop foodie solution providing service through mobile apps, web and food directory got itself launched. The stall D 17 saw a good number of crowd including restaurant owners and hospitality marketers, to get more detail about this new age #FoodiesApp.
This Kuwait-based web and app food service offers some handy features through app and web based format including:
• Food wall, to let you like and recommend dishes and restaurants to your friends and everyone in Kuwait.
• An innovative hash tag search. Just with a tap at hashtags like #Latenights #happyhours, etc. get the food in your mind at your table.
• Acts as a Live Food Reporter, updating newly opened food joints as well as newly introduced dishes in the restaurants and their reviews.
• Updates on latest offers, discounts, combos and other offers by restaurants.
• Updates on upcoming events in Kuwait, including food fest and exhibition.
• Real Time Table reservation option at your favourite restaurant and choose the seating arrangement.
• Dish based restaurant search with just a tap.
• Learn more about the restaurant (valet parking, ambience and service)
• Access to drooling food articles at Food Directory with food recipes from popular chefs.
• Pre-Order Take Away option, letting you to order food while heading to restaurant and pick once its ready.
• Exclusive details about each restaurant in the city, interactive menus offered, and online table booking platform for foodies.
Wajabaty is launched with the objective of being an All in One Foodies Application, and solving pain points at various scenarios between interaction between foodies and the restaurant.
Touted as the biggest hospitality exhibition till date, HORECA gives exposure to newly launched and established companies for conducting B2B. For Wajabaty, this was an excellent opportunity because 99% of the audience in the exhibition were Restaurant owners, restaurant managers and hospitality marketers. Once the B2B goal is set, the company would then get into B2C market.
According to the founder of Wajabaty, "The exhibition gave us a good platform to launch our service officially and saw a good number of visitors for business tie ups. In fact, many restaurant owners from Kuwait city showed great interest in Wajabaty and registered themselves with us."
About HORECA Kuwait 2017:
HORECA Kuwait 2017 is organized by Leaders Group Company for Consulting & Development by Hospitality Services. Leader Group was launched with a vision to offer excellent service to its customer through specialized and innovative solutions. Speaking about the exhibition, Leaders Group's General Manager Nabila Al-Anjeri says, "The exhibition is a good opportunity for ambitious young people who intend to start a new restaurant and hotel-related projects." HORECA exhibition contains cooking contests, decorating dining tables and other events executed by players from Hospitality industry.
