Wajabaty Launches Its Services Officially at HORECA 2017 Kuwait

Wajabaty: All in one foodies app

Contact

Wajabaty

***@wajabaty.com Wajabaty

End

-- Entering into its 6th edition successfully, HORECA is a major platform for exhibitors to gain exposure of the trending food industry. This year, HORECA Kuwait 2017 was held from 16th January to 18th January 2017, at the Kuwait International Fairground in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The main aim of conducting this biggest hospitality exhibition was to increase the business relationship and to provide hoteliers and food service professionals with advanced solutions to build a business. This year, the exhibition witnessed the participation of over 80 companies specialized in hospitality, catering and hotel equipment.Using this as a golden opportunity, Wajabaty, a one-stop foodie solution providing service through mobile apps, web and food directory got itself launched. The stall D 17 saw a good number of crowd including restaurant owners and hospitality marketers, to get more detail about this new age #FoodiesApp.This Kuwait-based web and app food service offers some handy features through app and web based format including:• Food wall, to let you like and recommend dishes and restaurants to your friends and everyone in Kuwait.• An innovative hash tag search. Just with a tap at hashtags like #Latenights #happyhours, etc. get the food in your mind at your table.• Acts as a Live Food Reporter, updating newly opened food joints as well as newly introduced dishes in the restaurants and their reviews.• Updates on latest offers, discounts, combos and other offers by restaurants.• Updates on upcoming events in Kuwait, including food fest and exhibition.• Real Time Table reservation option at your favourite restaurant and choose the seating arrangement.• Dish based restaurant search with just a tap.• Learn more about the restaurant (valet parking, ambience and service)• Access to drooling food articles at Food Directory with food recipes from popular chefs.• Pre-Order Take Away option, letting you to order food while heading to restaurant and pick once its ready.• Exclusive details about each restaurant in the city, interactive menus offered, and online table booking platform for foodies.Touted as the biggest hospitality exhibition till date, HORECA gives exposure to newly launched and established companies for conducting B2B. For Wajabaty, this was an excellent opportunity because 99% of the audience in the exhibition were Restaurant owners, restaurant managers and hospitality marketers. Once the B2B goal is set, the company would then get into B2C market.According to the founder of Wajabaty,HORECA Kuwait 2017 is organized by Leaders Group Company for Consulting & Development by Hospitality Services. Leader Group was launched with a vision to offer excellent service to its customer through specialized and innovative solutions. Speaking about the exhibition, Leaders Group's General Manager Nabila Al-Anjeri says,HORECA exhibition contains cooking contests, decorating dining tables and other events executed by players from Hospitality industry.For More Info, Vsit: http://wajabaty.com Google Play (Android): https://goo.gl/ KVWsRV Apple Store (iOS): https://goo.gl/DqF4fr