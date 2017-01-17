 
News By Tag
* Wajabaty
* Biggest Hospitality Exhibition
* Horeca Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kuwait City
  Kuwait
  Kuwait
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Wajabaty Launches Its Services Officially at HORECA 2017 Kuwait

 
 
Wajabaty: All in one foodies app
Wajabaty: All in one foodies app
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wajabaty
Biggest Hospitality Exhibition
Horeca Exhibition

Industry:
Food

Location:
Kuwait City - Kuwait - Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Entering into its 6th edition successfully, HORECA is a major platform for exhibitors to gain exposure of the trending food industry. This year, HORECA Kuwait 2017 was held from 16th January to 18th January 2017, at the Kuwait International Fairground in Kuwait City, Kuwait. The main aim of conducting this biggest hospitality exhibition was to increase the business relationship and to provide hoteliers and food service professionals with advanced solutions to build a business.  This year, the exhibition witnessed the participation of over 80 companies specialized in hospitality, catering and hotel equipment.

A one-stop foodie solution:

Using this as a golden opportunity, Wajabaty, a one-stop foodie solution providing service through mobile apps, web and food directory got itself launched. The stall D 17 saw a good number of crowd including restaurant owners and hospitality marketers, to get more detail about this new age #FoodiesApp.

This Kuwait-based web and app food service offers some handy features through app and web based format including:

•    Food wall, to let you like and recommend dishes and restaurants to your friends and everyone in Kuwait.
•    An innovative hash tag search. Just with a tap at hashtags like #Latenights #happyhours, etc.  get the food in your mind at your table.
•    Acts as a Live Food Reporter, updating newly opened food joints as well as newly introduced dishes in the restaurants and their reviews.
•    Updates on latest offers, discounts, combos and other offers by restaurants.
•    Updates on upcoming events in Kuwait, including food fest and exhibition.
•    Real Time Table reservation option at your favourite restaurant and choose the seating arrangement.
•     Dish based restaurant search with just a tap.
•    Learn more about the restaurant (valet parking, ambience and service)
•    Access to drooling food articles at Food Directory with food recipes from popular chefs.
•    Pre-Order Take Away option, letting you to order food while heading to restaurant and pick once its ready.
•    Exclusive details about each restaurant in the city, interactive menus offered, and online table booking platform for foodies.

Wajabaty is launched with the objective of being an All in One Foodies Application, and solving pain points at various scenarios between interaction between foodies and the restaurant.

Touted as the biggest hospitality exhibition till date, HORECA gives exposure to newly launched and established companies for conducting B2B. For Wajabaty, this was an excellent opportunity because 99% of the audience in the exhibition were Restaurant owners, restaurant managers and hospitality marketers. Once the B2B goal is set, the company would then get into B2C market.

According to the founder of Wajabaty, "The exhibition gave us a good platform to launch our service officially and saw a good number of visitors for business tie ups.  In fact, many restaurant owners from Kuwait city showed great interest in Wajabaty and registered themselves with us."

About HORECA Kuwait 2017:

HORECA Kuwait 2017 is organized by Leaders Group Company for Consulting & Development by Hospitality Services. Leader Group was launched with a vision to offer excellent service to its customer through specialized and innovative solutions. Speaking about the exhibition, Leaders Group's General Manager Nabila Al-Anjeri says, "The exhibition is a good opportunity for ambitious young people who intend to start a new restaurant and hotel-related projects." HORECA exhibition contains cooking contests, decorating dining tables and other events executed by players from Hospitality industry.

For More Info, Vsit: http://wajabaty.com

Google Play (Android): https://goo.gl/KVWsRV

Apple Store (iOS): https://goo.gl/DqF4fr

Contact
Wajabaty
***@wajabaty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wajabaty.com
Tags:Wajabaty, Biggest Hospitality Exhibition, Horeca Exhibition
Industry:Food
Location:Kuwait City - Kuwait - Kuwait
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share