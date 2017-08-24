News By Tag
Food Tags: A Proficient Way to Search the Best Restaurants with Wajabaty!
This has been issued to let the readers know about the new food tags and dish-based searching feature introduced in Wajabaty.
This is where, the need of having a platform that makes sure you always get the best, comes into the scenario. And when we are talking about food, restaurants, and Kuwait, there is only one thing that connects them all- Wajabaty. It is a heavenly platform for the food lovers present both in the form of a website and mobile app. It assists the people in choosing the best as well as new cafes and new restaurants in Kuwait, as per their preferences and food habits.
While Wajabaty is a feature-laced platform, one new feature that has marked its debut in this platform is the Food Tags. If you are even a bit acquainted with social media, then you will definitely know what a tag is. This shortcut feature, which is available both on the app and the website, enables the people to search for a restaurant that offers particular cuisine or service that the user wants. For instance, typing the tag #happyhours will fetch the information about all the restaurants that offer Happy hours. Similarly, if you want to know the restaurants that offer cat service, you can type #catservice and you will get the names of all the restaurants which offer the service wherein they will take care of your cat, while you enjoy your meal.
On the occasion of the introduction of this feature, the CEO of Wajabaty had to say the following, "Keeping in mind the efforts people put in to search for a particular dish or service while searching a restaurant, we decided to come up with a feature that could make this process easier for the people. We are looking forward to the feedbacks of our app and website users and are eagerly waiting for their responses on the same."
This feature has taken food searching to a whole new level and that too on the easier side. No more going through the menu of different restaurants separately and searching through to find out your favorite dish. Just type your favorite dish as a hashtag and let Wajabaty do everything else.
About the Company:
Wajabaty is one of the best platforms for the foodies designed for making it easy for the food lovers to search the best restaurants in Kuwait. It enables them to remain updated with the new restaurant opening, upcoming food events, food wall and much more.
For more info, visit: https://www.wajabaty.com/
