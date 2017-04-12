 
News By Tag
* Nab
* NAB 2017
* Quicklink
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Quicklink TX and Remote Communicator to be shown at NAB 2017

 
 
Quicklink TX and Remote Communicator at NAB 2017
Quicklink TX and Remote Communicator at NAB 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nab
* NAB 2017
* Quicklink

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- At NAB (booth SL5222), Quicklink will showcase their popular Skype TX call transceivers. Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the TX Multi is a Skype video call management system that allows for multiple calls within a single hardware unit. Quicklink will also be showing their ground-breaking new Remote Communicator, a solution that allows you to integrate contributions into your live broadcasts.

The Quicklink TX is a video call management system that enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The Skype TX unit can receive from and send to any video enabled device running Skype, this provides broadcasters with unrivalled access to millions of Skype users.

The Quicklink TX is available in the following options:

- Quicklink TX Multi: up to 4 incoming calls, 1 switchable SDI/HDMI/analogue Input/Output

- Quicklink TX Quad: 4 incoming calls, 4 SDI Input/Output with optional High Availability

Along with the Quicklink TX, Quicklink will also be showing the new Remote Communicator and Quicklink Communicator Portal (QCP) solutions. The Quicklink Remote Communicator allows you to stream video and audio to a web browser and return audio and video or audio only in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay.

The Remote Communicator can be used to create ad hoc ultra-low delay video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user and integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary into your workflow.

The Quicklink TX Multi and Quicklink Remote Communicator will be showcased at NAB 2017, Las Vegas Convention Center (booth SL5222) from 24th-27th April. Visit the Quicklink booth to see the solutions in action.

For more information regarding the Quicklink TX Multi, Remote Communicator or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv

Discover more: http://www.quicklink.tv
End
Source:
Email:***@quicklink.tv Email Verified
Phone:01792720880
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quicklink News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share