News By Tag
* Nab
* NAB 2017
* Quicklink
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quicklink TX and Remote Communicator to be shown at NAB 2017
The Quicklink TX is a video call management system that enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The Skype TX unit can receive from and send to any video enabled device running Skype, this provides broadcasters with unrivalled access to millions of Skype users.
The Quicklink TX is available in the following options:
- Quicklink TX Multi: up to 4 incoming calls, 1 switchable SDI/HDMI/analogue Input/Output
- Quicklink TX Quad: 4 incoming calls, 4 SDI Input/Output with optional High Availability
Along with the Quicklink TX, Quicklink will also be showing the new Remote Communicator and Quicklink Communicator Portal (QCP) solutions. The Quicklink Remote Communicator allows you to stream video and audio to a web browser and return audio and video or audio only in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay.
The Remote Communicator can be used to create ad hoc ultra-low delay video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user and integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary into your workflow.
The Quicklink TX Multi and Quicklink Remote Communicator will be showcased at NAB 2017, Las Vegas Convention Center (booth SL5222) from 24th-27th April. Visit the Quicklink booth to see the solutions in action.
For more information regarding the Quicklink TX Multi, Remote Communicator or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv
Discover more: http://www.quicklink.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse