 
News By Tag
* ya
* Los Angeles
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


BOOK'D Hosts Special YA Summer Edition

BOOK'D literary event to feature readings and discussions by acclaimed Los Angeles YA authors
 
 
Book'd
Book'd
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ya
* Los Angeles
* Books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Liz D Publicity & Promotions presents a special YA Summer Edition of Book'd "The Ultimate Bibliophiles' Night Out" on Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:00 P.M. – 9:30P.M. at The Group Repertory/Lonny Chapman Theatre in the NoHo Arts District neighborhood of Los Angeles. Book'd is a literary event that treats book lovers to an intimate evening of author readings and discussion, bookish giveaways, and a catered mingling reception.

"The YA Summer Edition was created for the Book'd fans who have repeatedly asked for a YA only Book'd event," says Liz Donatelli, Liz D Publicity & Promotions Book Publicity and Literary Events Director. "As a fan of YA literature, I was only too happy to oblige."

The YA Summer Edition of Book'd will feature author readings by and a discussion with: Bram Stoker Award-winning novelist Maria Alexander, author of contemporary YA horror thriller SNOWED; Maurene Goo, author of contemporary YA romance I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED LOVE; Aditi Khorana, author of YA fantasy THE LIBRARY OF FATES; and Lilliam Rivera, author of THE EDUCATION OF MARGOT SANCHEZ.

Book'd's Etsy store giveaway sponsors include Geeky Girl Scents (geeky fandom-themed candles), The Accidental Cat (cat photo notecards), and Ohmmygolly Press (miniature book pendants and earrings).

General admission is $10. For event details and ticket info, visit https://www.bookdevent.com.

Book'd "The Ultimate Bibliophiles' Night Out" is a Los Angeles literary event that treats book lovers to an evening of author readings and discussion, bookish giveaways, and a catered mingling reception. www.bookdevent.com

Liz D Publicity & Promotions is a professional book publicity agency that connects authors with enthusiastic readers. https://www.lizd.co

Contact
Liz Donatelli
Liz D Publicity & Promotions
***@lizdpublicity.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lizdpublicity.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liz D Publicity & Promotions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share