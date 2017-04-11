News By Tag
* ya
* Los Angeles
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BOOK'D Hosts Special YA Summer Edition
BOOK'D literary event to feature readings and discussions by acclaimed Los Angeles YA authors
"The YA Summer Edition was created for the Book'd fans who have repeatedly asked for a YA only Book'd event," says Liz Donatelli, Liz D Publicity & Promotions Book Publicity and Literary Events Director. "As a fan of YA literature, I was only too happy to oblige."
The YA Summer Edition of Book'd will feature author readings by and a discussion with: Bram Stoker Award-winning novelist Maria Alexander, author of contemporary YA horror thriller SNOWED; Maurene Goo, author of contemporary YA romance I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED LOVE; Aditi Khorana, author of YA fantasy THE LIBRARY OF FATES; and Lilliam Rivera, author of THE EDUCATION OF MARGOT SANCHEZ.
Book'd's Etsy store giveaway sponsors include Geeky Girl Scents (geeky fandom-themed candles), The Accidental Cat (cat photo notecards), and Ohmmygolly Press (miniature book pendants and earrings).
General admission is $10. For event details and ticket info, visit https://www.bookdevent.com.
Book'd "The Ultimate Bibliophiles' Night Out" is a Los Angeles literary event that treats book lovers to an evening of author readings and discussion, bookish giveaways, and a catered mingling reception. www.bookdevent.com
Liz D Publicity & Promotions is a professional book publicity agency that connects authors with enthusiastic readers. https://www.lizd.co
Contact
Liz Donatelli
Liz D Publicity & Promotions
***@lizdpublicity.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse