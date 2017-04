BOOK'D Hosts Special YA Summer Edition

BOOK'D literary event to feature readings and discussions by acclaimed Los Angeles YA authors

Contact

Liz Donatelli

Liz D Publicity & Promotions

***@lizdpublicity.com Liz DonatelliLiz D Publicity & Promotions

End

-- Liz D Publicity & Promotions presents a special YA Summer Edition of Book'd "The Ultimate Bibliophiles' Night Out" on Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:00 P.M. – 9:30P.M. at The Group Repertory/Lonny Chapman Theatre in the NoHo Arts District neighborhood of Los Angeles. Book'd is a literary event that treats book lovers to an intimate evening of author readings and discussion, bookish giveaways, and a catered mingling reception."The YA Summer Edition was created for the Book'd fans who have repeatedly asked for a YA only Book'd event," says Liz Donatelli, Liz D Publicity & Promotions Book Publicity and Literary Events Director. "As a fan of YA literature, I was only too happy to oblige."The YA Summer Edition of Book'd will feature author readings by and a discussion with: Bram Stoker Award-winning novelist Maria Alexander, author of contemporary YA horror thriller SNOWED; Maurene Goo, author of contemporary YA romance I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED LOVE; Aditi Khorana, author of YA fantasy THE LIBRARY OF FATES; and Lilliam Rivera, author of THE EDUCATION OF MARGOT SANCHEZ.Book'd's Etsy store giveaway sponsors include Geeky Girl Scents (geeky fandom-themed candles), The Accidental Cat (cat photo notecards), and Ohmmygolly Press (miniature book pendants and earrings).General admission is $10. For event details and ticket info, visit https://www.bookdevent.com