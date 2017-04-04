News By Tag
Psychospiritual Guide Demystifies Path to 'Joyful Transformation'
Self-help book imparts holistic wisdom to inspire authentic, purposeful living
Joyful Transformation, published by Meehl Foundation Press, integrates the practices of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) with the tenets of the New Thought movement to guide readers through the 22 key areas of life transformation. The book provides candid examinations of the mundane and spiritual aspects ofconscious, measurable, lasting change. Each chapter is structured as a workbook with practical tips and checklists, thoughtful reflections, prompts for writing exercises, and space for journal entries.
"To truly flourish in life, you must surrender your old story and forfeit your limiting beliefs," said Debra Meehl, Joyful Transformation co-author and President of Meehl Foundation. "Only by embracing a life affirming mindset can you fulfill your most ambitious aspirations."
Joyful Transformation:
• the journey of finding life's purpose
• defeating debilitating irrational beliefs and negative self-talk with Rational Emotive Therapy, affirmations, and mantras
• selecting a variation of meditation that improves consciousness and strengthens mindfulness
• fostering healthy sleep hygiene and a brain-healthy diet to become one's best self
• recognizing and coping with triggers that derail progress toward authentic change
• setting relationship boundaries by recognizing FOG (Fear, Obligation, & Guilt) and utilizing SET (Support, Empathy, & Truth) Communication skills
• the power of radical acceptance
Meehl Foundation plans to host weekend couples retreats that adapt the principles of Joyful Transformation into workshops and activities designed to deepen committed unions by learning to live authentically together.
Joyful Transformation:
Debra Meehl, D.D. is an interdenominational pastoral counselor, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills trainer, and a Board Certified Hypnotist. She is the founder and President of the Meehl Foundation, a nonprofit residential treatment center in Brazoria, Texas that offers an intensively trained DBT team and an Amen Brain Healthy Program. She is co-author of Friends and Family Bipolar Survival Guide, and the documentary presenter of 2011 Life Focus TV series A Mind Misunderstood on PBS, TLN, and TNN. Debra speaks at national conferences around the U.S. on the topic of "Bipolar Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder with Substance Abuse" and how to achieve a full life of recovery with these disorders. www.meehlfoundation.org
Kristin Smith is a Certified Professional Life Coach, a Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) skills trainer, and an ordained interfaith minister. A yoga and mindfulness instructor and an Amen Brain Healthy coach, Kristin applies a holistic, solution focused approach to coaching clients on the connection between physical and emotional health. www.kristinsmithcoaching.com
Media Contact
Liz Donatelli
3104332581
***@lizdpublicity.com
