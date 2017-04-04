 
News By Tag
* Self-help
* Holistic
* Spiritual
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lake Jackson
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Psychospiritual Guide Demystifies Path to 'Joyful Transformation'

Self-help book imparts holistic wisdom to inspire authentic, purposeful living
 
 
JOYFUL TRANSFORMATION
JOYFUL TRANSFORMATION
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Self-help
Holistic
Spiritual

Industry:
Books

Location:
Lake Jackson - Texas - US

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Joyful Transformation: 22 Keys to Reclaiming Your Authenticity by Debra Meehl, D.D. and Kristin Smith, L.C. teaches that change, while uncomfortable, is not impossible to achieve. No matter the obstacles, all people are divinely equipped to actualize the change that creates a life of passion, creativity, and joy.

Joyful Transformation, published by Meehl Foundation Press, integrates the practices of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) with the tenets of the New Thought movement to guide readers through the 22 key areas of life transformation. The book provides candid examinations of the mundane and spiritual aspects ofconscious, measurable, lasting change. Each chapter is structured as a workbook with practical tips and checklists, thoughtful reflections, prompts for writing exercises, and space for journal entries.

"To truly flourish in life, you must surrender your old story and forfeit your limiting beliefs," said Debra Meehl, Joyful Transformation co-author and President of Meehl Foundation. "Only by embracing a life affirming mindset can you fulfill your most ambitious aspirations."

Joyful Transformation: 22 Keys to Reclaiming Your Authenticity distills Meehl and Smith's collective DBT training and holistic coaching experience into a psychospiritual self-help guide that offers insights on:

• the journey of finding life's purpose

• defeating debilitating irrational beliefs and negative self-talk with Rational Emotive Therapy, affirmations, and mantras

• selecting a variation of meditation that improves consciousness and strengthens mindfulness

• fostering healthy sleep hygiene and a brain-healthy diet to become one's best self

• recognizing and coping with triggers that derail progress toward authentic change

• setting relationship boundaries by recognizing FOG (Fear, Obligation, & Guilt) and utilizing SET (Support, Empathy, & Truth) Communication skills

• the power of radical acceptance

Meehl Foundation plans to host weekend couples retreats that adapt the principles of Joyful Transformation into workshops and activities designed to deepen committed unions by learning to live authentically together.

Joyful Transformation: 22 Keys to Reclaiming Your Authenticity ($16.95, 244 pages, 6" x 9", paperback, ISBN: 978-0976704942) is available via Amazon and Meehl Foundation.

Debra Meehl, D.D. is an interdenominational pastoral counselor, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills trainer, and a Board Certified Hypnotist. She is the founder and President of the Meehl Foundation, a nonprofit residential treatment center in Brazoria, Texas that offers an intensively trained DBT team and an Amen Brain Healthy Program. She is co-author of Friends and Family Bipolar Survival Guide, and the documentary presenter of 2011 Life Focus TV series A Mind Misunderstood on PBS, TLN, and TNN. Debra speaks at national conferences around the U.S. on the topic of "Bipolar Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder with Substance Abuse" and how to achieve a full life of recovery with these disorders. www.meehlfoundation.org

Kristin Smith is a Certified Professional Life Coach, a Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) skills trainer, and an ordained interfaith minister. A yoga and mindfulness instructor and an Amen Brain Healthy coach, Kristin applies a holistic, solution focused approach to coaching clients on the connection between physical and emotional health. www.kristinsmithcoaching.com

Media Contact
Liz Donatelli
3104332581
***@lizdpublicity.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lizdpublicity.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-help, Holistic, Spiritual
Industry:Books
Location:Lake Jackson - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liz D Publicity & Promotions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share