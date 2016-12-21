News By Tag
BOOK'D season five to feature fewer authors, more discussion
BOOK'D L.A. literary event adds 'authors chat' to 2017 program
"We decided to shake things up for Book'd season five by adding a casual discussion with the authors so the audience can get to know them better," says Liz Donatelli, Liz D Publicity & Promotions Book Publicity and Literary Events Director. "As moderator, I plan to ask fun and insightful questions on the authors' reading habits, creative inspirations, writing rituals, and their non-bookish pursuits and hobbies. I'm excited to see how the 'Book'd Lovers' respond to this new feature."
Book'd's February program will feature author readings by and a chat with: Gretchen McNeil, acclaimed author of contemporary YA novel I'M NOT YOUR MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRL; CD Reiss, New York Times, USA Today and Amazon bestselling romance author of MARRIAGE GAMES (THE GAMES DUET, #1); Romina Russell, New York Times bestselling YA sci-fi author BLACK MOON (ZODIAC, #3); and Patricia Smiley, bestselling mystery author of PACIFIC HOMICIDE, the first in a new police procedural series.
The event's media sponsors are Shelf Pleasure, a destination website for women who love reading, and Squeedar, a geek-centric guide to events in Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley. Giveaway sponsors include: Geeky Girl Scents, an Etsy store of geeky fandom-themed candles; Inspired by Jane, an online tea and gift shop for Jane Austen fans; The Accidental Cat, an Etsy shop of cat photo cards, and Firefly Candle Company, an Etsy store of book-inspired candles.
General admission is $10. For event details and ticket info, visit http://www.bookdevent.com/
Book'd "The Ultimate Bibliophiles' Night Out" is a Los Angeles literary event that treats book lovers to an evening of author readings and discussion, bookish giveaways and a catered mingling reception. www.bookdevent.com
Liz D Publicity & Promotions is a professional book publicity agency that connects authors with enthusiastic readers. www.lizd.co
