Good Gracious Events Sets the Stage for Expanded Growth
Preparing the Groundwork for the Next Generation: since many clients are corporate, the new focus will be to build on those existing relationships while increasing the company's reach and visibility with new clients outside of Southern California.
"We've always provided event production along with culinary expertise," says award-winning event planner, Pauline Parry. "We just never sold ourselves as such. After thirty years, I should imagine changing it up a little is a good thing." Since many of Good Gracious' clients are corporate, the new focus will be to build on those existing relationships while increasing the company's reach and visibility with new clients outside of Southern California who may not be as familiar with Good Gracious.
As part of this new direction, the company recently launched a revamped web site that has received an overwhelmingly positive response from key industry professionals. Always pushing the envelope, always setting trends instead of following them, the approach to the web site was untraditional, of course. "It's clean, attractive and sophisticated. Not at all your run-of-the-mill web site", says General Manager David Musso. Along with this new look is a refreshed logo. "We wanted something with a personality and we wanted to use our exclamation point as an iconic mark. When you see it, you immediately think Good Gracious."
Accompanying these changes is a major shift in the kitchen. Joanne Purnell, the renowned and award-winning Chef de Cuisine for almost twenty years, has taken on the role of Vice President, allowing David Bartnes to take charge of the stoves. "He's everything a creative chef and strong leader should be and he's a darn good cook," Purnell says. Chef Bartnes brings strong international experience from his work in Europe and Asia, having worked in both fine dining restaurants and hotel groups. He has even helmed his own restaurant - B.O.S. - a nose-to-tail concept in Los Angeles' Japantown.
"It's all fabulous," says Pauline. "And we're looking forward to building a strong foundation for the next generation to take the helm." If the past is any indication, Good Gracious will have a very bright future for years to come. Of course!
About Good Gracious Events: Good Gracious Events is an award-winning event company specializing in corporate and social event production, wedding planning, and exquisite cuisine. GOOD GRACIOUS is renowned for its innovative, trendsetting style, attention to detail and incomparable quality. The company's producers create unforgettable celebrations that reflect each client's brand or personal zest for life. Visit us at http://www.ggevents.com
Contact
David Musso
323 954-2277
david@ggevents.com
