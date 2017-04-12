News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VORAGO Technologies Awarded ISO 9001 Certification
ISO 9001 articulates the criteria for a quality management system. This standard is based on quality management principles including a strong customer focus, a detailed process based approach and continuous improvement. Following ISO 9001 standards is an action that helps ensure that customers are provided with consistent, high quality products.
"VORAGO Technologies supplies products for high-reliability markets such as space, avionics and industrial" said Bernd Lienhard, CEO. "Our customers trust our products to operate reliably in the most extreme environments and we are fully committed to providing the highest quality possible".
Garry Nash, Senior VP of Operations and Quality, added "We are very proud of this milestone event as it demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers and further establishes VORAGO as a leader in the high temperature and radiation semiconductor markets. It is rare for a company our size to achieve ISO 9001 certification, which is highly respected around the world as the widest reaching and influential set of standards of quality management systems and practices. We are pleased to be able to combine this certification with our world class supply chain to enable us to manage rapid growth and ensure our ability to provide innovative products and effective solutions."
VORAGO Technologies microcontroller and SRAM products are tested and qualified following JEDEC and MIL-STD-883 standards. Traditional qualification testing is supplemented with extreme environment testing in temperature controlled ovens and in radiation testing facilities. VORAGO product specifications are recognized across the industry as best-in-class for extreme temperature and radiation environment operation.
About VORAGO Technologies
VORAGO Technologies is a privately held, fabless semiconductor company based in Austin, TX with patented and proven solutions for extreme temperature and radiation environments. VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® technology can be integrated into standard silicon manufacturing processes and uses standard CMOS fabrication equipment. VORAGO Technologies opens up a new world of possibilities for your designs, no matter how hostile the environment.
Visit VORAGO Technologies at http://www.website.com
Contact
Kathleen Deal
***@voragotech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse