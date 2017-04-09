 
Industry News





'Creepy AF' Is Your All New YouTube Guide To Haunted Events In So Cal And Beyond

Travel vicariously to amazing locations with this paranormal investigating team
 
 
creepy
creepy
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are looking for a site to find out info on haunt, horror and paranormal events, attractions and investigations in Southern California and beyond, CREEPY AF is the place for you.

Writer/director/producer Ace Jordan's CREEPY AF is a YouTube show featuring Erik Vanlier of Golden State Haunts and Valley Investigators of the Paranormal (former actor and special guest on Ghost Adventures, Good Mythical Morning & many paranormal themed TV, internet and Radio Shows). CREEPY AF will review some of the best haunted attractions in the world. They will also cover horror themed events like conventions (i.e. Midsummer Scream and ScareLA) and movie premieres. Finally, they will be traveling to some of the most haunted places in America and conducting paranormal investigations (the first paranormal episode will be filming the third week of April).

Want a taste of the show and find out about a crazy horror event for Easter? On this weeks episode, they review the Rotten Easter Egg Hunt at All Saint's Lunatic Asylum in Apple Valley, CA. Enjoy and stay creepy!

https://youtu.be/tboStGCfEOI



Source:Stark0tube
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Horror, Paranormal, Halloween
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Mission Viejo - California - United States
