Plague Doctor Captured at Poveglia Island

I set out to see if the legends of the most haunted island and one of the most evil places in the world were true

-- Poveglia Island was where they would bring the victims of the Black Plague to burn their bodies in the burning fields. Many people consider the island itself to literally be Hell. It is said that 100's of thousands of people died here. In 1922 a mental hospital was built and a doctor who performed crude lobotomies on the patients wound up throwing himself from the bell tower, committing suicide. Many believe that ghosts of the island tormented him to the point of doing this. The island has been abandoned now for over fifty years and many locals deny its dark history and shady past.I set out to find out if the legends of the island were true, capturing much more than I was expecting including a shadow person, voices, the Plague Doctor himself and more.At the conlusion, with twenty plus years of experience I have to definitely say that Poveglia Island is the most haunted island in the world as well as one of the most evil places.You can see the video here: http://youtu.be/N1VhnH76vhs