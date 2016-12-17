News By Tag
Plague Doctor Captured at Poveglia Island
I set out to see if the legends of the most haunted island and one of the most evil places in the world were trying capturing more than I ever expected
I set out to find out if the legends of the island were true, capturing much more than I was expecting including a shadow person, voices, the Plague Doctor himself and more.
At the conlusion, with twenty plus years of experience I have to definitely say that Poveglia Island is the most haunted island in the world as well as one of the most evil places.
You can see the video here: http://youtu.be/
