Aspire and Arizona NARI Chapters Team for Remodeler Business Workshops
The Aspire Institute presents advanced business training in Tucson May 8, and Phoenix May 9
The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Shawn Anderson, co-owner of Monarch Custom Homes and First Vice President of the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, said, "They gave us a lot of information that helped solve questions that my husband and I have been asking ourselves for years. It helped us step back and pay attention to the important part of the business that none of us take the time to pay attention to. It was invaluable."
The workshop will be offered on two dates, in Tucson, AZ on Monday May 8th at the Hilton Tucson East (1:30pm-7:30pm)
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
