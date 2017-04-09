 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Seegrid VP Jeff Christensen Explains Vision Technology is the Reliable Solution

Seegrid VP Jeff Christensen Explains Vision Technology is the Reliable Solution for Infrastructure-Free Navigation
 
 
PITTSBURGH - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeff Christensen, Seegrid VP of Products, explains that stereo vision tech is best for infrastructure-free navigation in a recent article in New Equipment Digest. Seegrid automated vision guided vehicles (VGVs), employ 360-degree stereoscopic Vision to guide the way, as opposed to magnetic tape or Lidar. A facility employing these VGVs can change portions of a route or the entire path on the fly because they see the way humans do—with depth perception. There's no need for wires, targets, or reflectors, so you essentially plug-in the route for whatever application is needed that shift.

"Lidar units have a whole host of problems, especially in environments that change a lot," Christensen says. "They get lost when a box moves or a rack changes or some sort of operational change happens."

Christensen notes, "Stereo vision is the most reliable, data rich option for interior spaces." The 600,000+ safely traveled miles these VGVs have accrued hauling cargo for Whirlpool, Volvo, BMW, and others seem to back that claim up. Seegrid vehicles have also consistently demonstrated ROI in less than a year. VGVs increase productivity and free up workers to complete more complex tasks than driving back and forth.

New Equipment Digest delivers the latest industrial product information, market trends, and manufacturing news to print and digital readers in thousands of facilities. The publication connects industrial buyers and sellers with the latest products and solutions in a format designed to bring in the strongest sales leads and the most impactful brand awareness possible.

About Seegrid

Seegrid (www.seegrid.com) is the leading provider of connected self-driving vehiclesfor materials handling with hundreds of thousands of miles driven. The Seegrid Smart Platform combines flexible and reliable infrastructure-free vision guided vehicles with fleet management and enterprise intelligence data for a complete connected solution. Seegrid accelerates Industry 4.0 and lean initiatives with incremental automation, helping companies achieve a truly connected enterprise and transform into smart factories of the future. Follow Seegrid on Twitter at @Seegrid.

Contact
Amanda Merrell,
Marketing Director
***@seegrid.com
