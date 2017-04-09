News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seegrid VP Jeff Christensen Explains Vision Technology is the Reliable Solution
Seegrid VP Jeff Christensen Explains Vision Technology is the Reliable Solution for Infrastructure-Free Navigation
"Lidar units have a whole host of problems, especially in environments that change a lot," Christensen says. "They get lost when a box moves or a rack changes or some sort of operational change happens."
Christensen notes, "Stereo vision is the most reliable, data rich option for interior spaces." The 600,000+ safely traveled miles these VGVs have accrued hauling cargo for Whirlpool, Volvo, BMW, and others seem to back that claim up. Seegrid vehicles have also consistently demonstrated ROI in less than a year. VGVs increase productivity and free up workers to complete more complex tasks than driving back and forth.
New Equipment Digest delivers the latest industrial product information, market trends, and manufacturing news to print and digital readers in thousands of facilities. The publication connects industrial buyers and sellers with the latest products and solutions in a format designed to bring in the strongest sales leads and the most impactful brand awareness possible.
About Seegrid
Seegrid (www.seegrid.com) is the leading provider of connected self-driving vehiclesfor materials handling with hundreds of thousands of miles driven. The Seegrid Smart Platform combines flexible and reliable infrastructure-
Contact
Amanda Merrell,
Marketing Director
***@seegrid.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse