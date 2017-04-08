 
Yoga Poses for Hair Growth and Prevent Dandruff and Hair Loss

 
 
YogaÂ PosesÂ forÂ HairÂ GrowthÂ 
RISHIKESH, India - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hair is everyone's pride. It's something that you can style and flaunt. It adds to the overall appearance and beauty of one's personality. Some are blessed with excellent hair because of genes and never have to worry about hair products or dandruff or many other hair related issues.

When you comb your hair one day and find a chunk of hair on your comb, it can be alarming and concerning. Did you know that yoga could help with hair loss? Certain asanas are thought to be effective in stopping hair loss.

The reasons for hair loss can be varying. Stress, ageing, unhealthy eating habits, hormonal issues, genetics and using hair products that are not suitable for your type of hair are some common causes. There are so many hair products in the market today to the point that it can be quite overwhelming. The chemicals used in some of these products can be detrimental to health as well. Thanks to modern science, even hereditary hair loss is treatable today. Let's look at some yoga poses that can help with hair loss:

Balayam yoga

Made famous b Baba Ramdev, it can be done sitting down or standing up. It is not only effective for hair loss but can also cure dandruff and premature graying of hair. When you perform this asana, the roots of the hair follicles connect to the fingernails, pumping energy to the scalp.

Uttanasana

When the head is hanging below your heart, the blood is able circulate properly in your scalp. It also is a great distressing pose that relieves anxiety and tension which is a primary reasons for certain kinds of hair loss.

Sasangasana

Here the crown of the head is on the ground. This action allows the blood to flow to the head. Proper blood circulation has many health benefits and blood going to the scalp is important for hair growth.

There are also pranayama practices that can be used to treat hair related issues. For example, Anuloma and Viloma (alternate nostril breathing) and kapalbhati are known to provide much needed stress relief for the body. Yoga is a natural way to prevent hair loss and help keep your hair healthy. For best results, the asanas are to be practices early morning with an empty stomach. So, if you are having some trouble with your hair, don't panic. Yoga can help you get your hairline back on track. It will require some dedication and discipline on your end but the results will be totally worth it.

For More Information : https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
