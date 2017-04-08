News By Tag
PRISON B.R.E.A.K.-Building Relationships Empowerment and Knowledge Is Set To Change Lives Forever
Dave Bishop Is Set To Joins Forces with Rolling Out to Tackle Incarceration and Parenthood
Dave Bishop is the founder of the nonprofit, K.I.T.E. Inc., which stands for "Konnecting the Incarcerated Through Excellence."
Past studies have shown that there are more than 2.7 million minor children who have a parent in jail or prison. At the very least,1-in-28 American children have an incarcerated parent. With this being a growing and pressing issue,Dave Bishop will be a key figure in spreading awareness and knowledge around the world through his expertise.
More about Dave Bishop:
Dave Bishop's extraordinary mind and impeccable skillset has enabled him to become a standout around the country. As a notable businessman and power player, Dave constantly looks for ways to give back and help others on their journey to success. His company, ReignFall Media Group, is a leading producer of entertainment events and stellar occasions. As the president and CEO, Dave Bishop is responsible for implementing and executing large scale integrated marketing campaigns for nationwide events, product launches, and promotional unveilings. Dave Bishop started ReignFall Media Group in 2005. ReignFall Media Group is now headquartered in Atlanta, where Dave resides with his two daughters, Kenedi and Treasure.
