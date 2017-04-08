PRISON B.R.E.A.K.-Building Relationships Empowerment and Knowledge Is Set To Change Lives Forever

Dave Bishop Is Set To Joins Forces with Rolling Out to Tackle Incarceration and Parenthood

-- ­ World renown businessman and philanthropist,Dave Bishop, has been highly requested to join's efforts to heighten the awareness of parents who are incarcerated, and the impact on their children. The articles will touch on the emotional stigmas and stresses, as well as how to restore those broken relationships. Dave has a strong passion for developing young people and rebuilding families.Dave Bishop is the founder of the nonprofit, K.I.T.E. Inc., which stands for "Konnecting the Incarcerated Through Excellence."The mission of the organization is to provide mentoring and support to children, younger than 18 years of age, who live in urban, under represented areas, and have at least one incarcerated parent. K.I.T.E. facilitates programs dedicated to providing financial assistance, emotional and crisis counseling, and educational and life skills training."I was a preacher's kid, so I witnessed every Sunday how my father had the power to impact lives by giving hope and encouragement to the weary. I see the opportunity to write about such prevalent and important issues as chance to educate, encourage, and above all empower many people. I am truly grateful," states Mr. Bishop.Past studies have shown that there are more than 2.7 million minor children who have a parent in jail or prison. At the very least,1-in-28 American children have an incarcerated parent. With this being a growing and pressing issue,Dave Bishop will be a key figure in spreading awareness and knowledge around the world through his expertise.Dave Bishop's extraordinary mind and impeccable skillset has enabled him to become a standout around the country. As a notable businessman and power player, Dave constantly looks for ways to give back and help others on their journey to success. His company, ReignFall Media Group, is a leading producer of entertainment events and stellar occasions. As the president and CEO, Dave Bishop is responsible for implementing and executing large scale integrated marketing campaigns for nationwide events, product launches, and promotional unveilings. Dave Bishop started ReignFall Media Group in 2005. ReignFall Media Group is now headquartered in Atlanta, where Dave resides with his two daughters, Kenedi and Treasure.: Kite_Inc: KITEUSA: @davereign: @davereign