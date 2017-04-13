Western Nevada FC draws 1-1 with Magic Valley

Contact

Will Bumgardner

Western Nevada Futbol Club

***@gmail.com Will BumgardnerWestern Nevada Futbol Club

End

-- Western Nevada FC entered Saturday night's match with Magic Valley on top of the UPSL Northwest Conference standings with 10 points. The night would end would WNFC falling to fourth place as the two sides drew 1-1 in their match at Dayton High School.The match was scoreless for the entire first half and a good portion of the second 45 minutes until Alex Martinez was able to knock home a free kick from about 20 yards out. The free kick was granted after a player from Magic Valley was shown his second yellow card within the span of 7 minutes, thereby disqualifying him from the remainder of the match.Magic Valley would play the remainder of the match with 10 men, and almost caught a break a few minutes later when a foul was called inside of WNFC's penalty area, giving the visitors a penalty kick. However, goalkeeper Kyle Wilson was able to deny the chance by stopping the shot, allowing WNFC to hold on to its 1-0 lead.The lead would evaporate later as Magic Valley was able to find its way past Wilson and level the match at 1-all. This goal was the first that Wilson had allowed since a 5-0 loss to California Victory FC on April 1.The draw did earn WNFC a point in the standings, however California Victory FC, Boise FC, and CD Pamperos all leapfrogged WNFC and sit tied for first at 12 points, with WNFC right behind them at 11.Western Nevada goes on the road this weekend to take on Boise FC. They return home to close out the first half of the spring season on Saturday, April 29 to take on FC Sacramento at Dayton High School. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 pm.