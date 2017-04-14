News By Tag
Small Business Seminar in Riverside, CA to Emphasize Increased Sales and Profits
Meet and greet other area business owners; hear three top professionals provide outstanding ideas on how to sell more and make more; discussion following; free pizza. What else could any aggressive small business owner ask for?
If you own a business, there are three things that can make or break you. Sales, profits, and management. The seminars coming to Riverside provide hard-hitting, actionable ideas that will increase sales and profits plus provide improved internal management.
On Thursday, May 27 at 5:30, three outstanding presenters will speak at the Riverside Chamber of Commmerce on the following topics:
Randy Kirk, the marketing guru, will expound on:
Shut Up! And Sell
Craig Korotko, Executive Coach, will talk about:
Owners? Get Out of Your Own Way
And Gary Capolino, Part Time CFO, will speak on:
Project (Your Financials) or Die?
There will be Pizza and drinks for all who attend. However, the chamber board room can only hold 60 people, so signing up ASAP is encouraged. https://www.meetup.com/
There will be ample time for networking with other in attendance, so bring your business cards. Also bring questions. All three presenters will field questions after their presentatation, and will stick around after all three talks to engage personally with those who have additional questions.
Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
