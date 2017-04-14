 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Accounting
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Small Business Seminar in Riverside, CA to Emphasize Increased Sales and Profits

Meet and greet other area business owners; hear three top professionals provide outstanding ideas on how to sell more and make more; discussion following; free pizza. What else could any aggressive small business owner ask for?
 
 
Randy Kirk, Craig Korotko, and Gary Capolino
Randy Kirk, Craig Korotko, and Gary Capolino
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all manufacturers, importers, installers, lawyers, doctors, retailers, contractors, schools, realtors, mortgage brokers, agents of any kind, bankers, Amazon sellers, landscapers, nail salons and chimney sweeps. If you own a business and you didn't see yourself in that list, we just had to stop somewhere.

If you own a business, there are three things that can make or break you. Sales, profits, and management. The seminars coming to Riverside provide hard-hitting, actionable ideas that will increase sales and profits plus provide improved internal management.

On Thursday, May 27 at 5:30, three outstanding presenters will speak at the Riverside Chamber of Commmerce on the following topics:

Randy Kirk, the marketing guru, will expound on:

Shut Up! And Sell

Craig Korotko, Executive Coach, will talk about:

Owners? Get Out of Your Own Way

And Gary Capolino, Part Time CFO, will speak on:

Project (Your Financials) or Die?

There will be Pizza and drinks for all who attend. However, the chamber board room can only hold 60 people, so signing up ASAP is encouraged. https://www.meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/...

There will be ample time for networking with other in attendance, so bring your business cards. Also bring questions. All three presenters will field questions after their presentatation, and will stick around after all three talks to engage personally with those who have additional questions.

Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Randy Kirk & Associates
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Marketing, Accounting, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Randy Kirk & Assoc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share