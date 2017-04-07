Schuman Feathers Takes a New Look With Exciting New Products

chuman Feathers, the eCommerce marketplace for buying feathers online renovates its store design and adds a new exciting range of products to its exclusive wholesale feather range.

-- Schuman Feathers, a recognized eCommerce marketplace where you can buy feathers online, today launched the new revamped design of its eCommerce store. The new design of the feathers eCommerce store is purely engaging and is precisely more user-friendly as compared to its predecessor. Further highlighting its wide-range of natural feather offerings and other feather products, the redecorated store of the company is expected to add towards productiveness of its business. Along with the new design, the wholesale feather supplier online has added some more astounding feather products to its unparalleled range of natural feathers.As we talk about the new store design of Schuman Feathers, the store features a crisp and appealing home page design which gives you an insight of the product offerings by the company. Along with the product offerings, you can view the various best sellers on the page below to walk along with the buying trends. As you scroll down through the Home Screen you can see the blog section below to get an idea of the latest topics and grab yourself some tips for using feathers for carnival and other applications. At the end of the web page is the footer section for a quick call to action. A crisp navigation panel allows you an easy browsing over the eCommerce store and the categories section gives you a unified view of the various feather product offerings by the wholesale feather supplier.Coming over to the newly added products from Schuman Feathers, the wholesale feather range of Schuman Feathers further extended making it the best place where to buy feathers online. The new product additions from Schuman Feathers include –Marabou FeathersSchuman Feathers has introduced a beautiful range of skillfully dyed Marabou feathers that owing to their fluffy nature are generally used for making feather shrugs and for millinery purposes.Saddle Hackle FeathersThe eCommerce store has upgraded its exclusive range of feathers for carnival with multicolor shades of rare Saddle Hackle feathers that make awesome carnival costume highlights, headdresses and hair extensions.Biot FeathersPresenting you with a wide area of creativity the store now sells meticulously colored Biot feathers that are long firm feathers best used for craft projects and millinery uses.Stripped Cocktail FeathersComing up as the best place to buy feathers for carnival online, Schuman Feathers new features an awe-inspiring range of stripped cocktail feathers that make adorable feather boots, feather wings, etc.Feather BoasYou can now buy best quality feather boas in various trendy shades and varieties like Chandelle Feather Boas, at Schuman feathers to add to your party attire, prom costume, Quince. The average feather boa is 2 yards in length.Ostrich FringeFeaturing an amazing feather product range, you can now buy handmade Ostrich Fringe at best prices from Schuman Feather. The feather fringes are made of Ostrich feathers approximately 5-inch long with 15-18 feathers in 1 inch given it a thick fluffy appearance.Feather DustersAlong with buying feathers online, you can now buy multi-purpose feather dusters at Schuman feathers at cost-effective prices.With its new store design and the added range of product offerings, Schuman Feathers surely come up as a preferred store to buy feathers online. Whether you need feathers for carnival, craft, millinery, or costume designing purposes, the store is the place where to buy feathers online at best prices.Schuman Feathers is a distinguished eCommerce store to buy feathers online at the best price. The store features a rare and well-established range of natural feathers in a variety of shapes, sizes, species, shades, etc. The feather eCommerce store has recently added an exclusive feather product range. The marketplace also sells superlative quality feathers for carnival at wholesale prices. You can buy wholesale feathers from here by the pound or by the yards. To check out its wide feather range or to buy feathers online you can visit the eCommerce store at -