 
News By Tag
* Natural Feather
* Wholesale Feathers
* Feathers For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Schuman Feathers Unveils Its Natural Feather Range at Great Discount

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Natural Feather
Wholesale Feathers
Feathers For Sale

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Deals

MIAMI - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Schuman Feathers has recently updated its natural feather range to feature exclusive high-quality feathers for the various carnival celebrations along with offering 20% discount on first purchase.

August 18, 2017, from Schuman Feathers

Florida, August 18, 2017. Schuman Feathers, a well-recognized E-Commerce marketplace for buying feathers online, has added more to its huge feather range. The E-Commerce marketplace now features exclusive natural feathers to be used for the decorative and costume designing purposes in Carnival celebrations and other festivals. You can now even get a 20% discount on the overall amount of your first purchase from the eCommerce marketplace by applying code "FEATHER20".

Buy Feathers for Sale In Bulk for Carnival Celebrations

The exclusive feathers at Schuman Feathers can be used in bulk to make striking feather costumes like Samba style bikini costumes, or feather bustles for the upcoming Carnival festivals. While, Cocktail feathers in assorted shades serves the best for crafting carnival props like feather masks, headdresses, feather boots, etc. Wholesale feathers at discounted rates can be bought online to adorn the carnival celebrations and for other festival decorations.
Schuman Feathers now sports versatile and rare wholesale feathers range, including various Pheasant Feather species, Ostrich Feathers, Peacock Feathers, Cocktail Feathers, and Hackle Saddle Feathers, etc. With this, you can choose between the assorted feather shades and sizes, and buy by the pound or by the yard.  Buying feathers online at 20% discount from Schuman Feathers can help you enjoy the long trail of carnival celebrations at an affordable price.

About Schuman Feathers

Schuman Feathers is a trusted eCommerce marketplace that brings you a huge range of high-quality natural feathers at best prices online. The eCommerce portal has some of the rarest feather species in awesome shades available for sale in bulk online.

You can check out the exclusive Carnival feather range from Schuman Feathers at - https://www.schumanfeathers.com/

Contact
Paul Schuman
305-651-6226
schumanfeathers@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Natural Feather, Wholesale Feathers, Feathers For Sale
Industry:Arts
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Schuman Feathers Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share