Schuman Feathers Unveils Its Natural Feather Range at Great Discount
August 18, 2017, from Schuman Feathers
Florida, August 18, 2017. Schuman Feathers, a well-recognized E-Commerce marketplace for buying feathers online, has added more to its huge feather range. The E-Commerce marketplace now features exclusive natural feathers to be used for the decorative and costume designing purposes in Carnival celebrations and other festivals. You can now even get a 20% discount on the overall amount of your first purchase from the eCommerce marketplace by applying code "FEATHER20".
Buy Feathers for Sale In Bulk for Carnival Celebrations
The exclusive feathers at Schuman Feathers can be used in bulk to make striking feather costumes like Samba style bikini costumes, or feather bustles for the upcoming Carnival festivals. While, Cocktail feathers in assorted shades serves the best for crafting carnival props like feather masks, headdresses, feather boots, etc. Wholesale feathers at discounted rates can be bought online to adorn the carnival celebrations and for other festival decorations.
Schuman Feathers now sports versatile and rare wholesale feathers range, including various Pheasant Feather species, Ostrich Feathers, Peacock Feathers, Cocktail Feathers, and Hackle Saddle Feathers, etc. With this, you can choose between the assorted feather shades and sizes, and buy by the pound or by the yard. Buying feathers online at 20% discount from Schuman Feathers can help you enjoy the long trail of carnival celebrations at an affordable price.
About Schuman Feathers
Schuman Feathers is a trusted eCommerce marketplace that brings you a huge range of high-quality natural feathers at best prices online. The eCommerce portal has some of the rarest feather species in awesome shades available for sale in bulk online.
You can check out the exclusive Carnival feather range from Schuman Feathers at - https://www.schumanfeathers.com/
Contact
Paul Schuman
305-651-6226
schumanfeathers@
