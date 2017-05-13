 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Schuman Feathers Introduces range of Natural Feathers at Wholesale Price

Schuman Feathers present you with a range of the latest collections of wholesale feathers at different prices, sizes, and colors.
 
 
MIAMI - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- If you come across some eye-pleasing costumes that feature feathers as a centerpiece, then these are nothing but feathers of ostrich, pheasant, peacock and other animals. Schuman Feathers present you with a range of the latest collections of wholesale feathers at different prices, sizes, and colors. If you have a good taste of craft and always look for creative stuffs added to your decorative items, then plumes or feathers are a great way of adding charm.

Be it for the carnival celebration, wedding theme party decoration, fashion accessories, or other purposes, these feathers are great way to add uniqueness in the item. If you have a question about where to buy feathers for your costumes, then your answers is Schuman Feathers.

Wholesale Feathers Dealer:

What makes Schuman Feather an ideal choice for feathers is because they are listed in top wholesale feather suppliers. From Ostrich quills to Rooster Quills, Schuman deals with all the major animal feathers with high quality and finely dyed. Carnivals celebrated across the world requires costumes that represent the tradition and the ethnic flavor of the community. Schuman deal with feathers for carnival celebration, where these decorative pieces are used as costume add-ons. It's like, adding feathers to your craft work.

Feathers for Carnival:

Schuman Feathers deal with quills for carnival celebrations. These quills are great add-ons for costumes representing the tradition of the community and country. Carnivals that are celebrated across the world have costumes added with natural feathers having different colors according to the costumer and accessories. These natural feathers are of high-quality and come in different sizes and styles.

New Collections of Feathers:

Schuman Feathers now offer a range of new collections that can uplift your look with add-on accessories. Some of the new products:

Feather Boas: If you're among those who like wearing flamboyant accessories, then Feather Boas could be a good addition. For Halloween festival to carnival, these boa feathers can really give a great look. At Schuman Feathers, these quills are available in Chandelle Boas, Marabou Boas, and Ostrich Boas, 2 yards.

Cocktail Feathers: These feathers come in different colors and sizes, which can be added on costumes for an appealing look. These cocktail feathers look great on accessories for women.

Biot Feathers: This is the latest addition to the collections and comes in different colors. Black Biot, Blue Biot, Aquamarine Biot Feathers, Beige Biot Feathers, and few other options are available. You can find these feathers in affordable price range and sizes, and are great costume add-ons.

Marabou Feathers: These feathers dye well and are versatile in nature. Marabou Feathers are widely used as fashion trimming on classy looking dresses. Many legendary Hollywood actresses have worn dresses carrying Marabou Feathers.

About Schuman Feathers:

Established in 1906, Schuman Feathers is a Miami based online feather dealing company. High quality natural feathers are supplied to trade professionals and fashion designers, some of the company's clientele includes- Wedding and Event Planners, Jewelry and Fashion Designers and various professionals in the Television, Music and other craft and artist industry. The company deals with range of feathers assorted under different prizes, sizes, and colors. From Bulk Feathers to Rounds feathers, you can place your order for special events in bulk and save money.

If you're looking forward for buying in bulk, then do check out the site and contact us on- (305) 651-6226 or visit: https://www.schumanfeathers.com/

