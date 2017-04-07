V3CUBE Launches the Uber Like App for On Demand Services - One Platform Providing Multiple Services

On demand Service app

Media Contact

N. Gohil

***@v3cube.com N. Gohil

End

-- The service industry has evolved and come a long way after the introduction of Uber technology. People have adopted a new way of requesting services and service providers have therefore had to embrace the new technology to survive in this fiercely competitive world. The on demand technology has therefore opened numerous doors for entrepreneurs and developers alike who have taken the opportunity to supply the uber like app for on-demand services to existing service providers and other similar startups. One such developer, V3CUBE, actually specialises in on-demand products and has made its name on the global front, with the uniqueness of their products.No one had even heard of them in 2005 when they set up in a flat. The company was formed by three likeminded friends who had a passion for making a difference in the world of technology. When the company was set up, they specialised in innovative web design and development. Their clientele and portfolio increased over the years and today the company no longer has three but a 52 staff solid team, all housed up in the plush offices in Mondeal Square. To make the progress from a little flat to their current premises they have worked solidly on over 880 responsive websites, and have developed over 200 mobile applications for Android, iPhone and Windows platforms.In 2014, the company made a decision that has changed not only the face of the company but also that of every service industry out there today. They decided to venture into the unchartered waters of on demand technology, and design apps that made an impact on the global carbon footprint.Since that momentous decision there has been no looking back for this company, and today they are set to launch the latest product that they have designed, the Bizzby clone, also known as the urbanclap clone.The housejoy clone has been designed using uber technology, such that it comes in a set of three, which include two apps, one for the client and the other for the service provider whilst the third component is the smart admin panel. The two apps work hand in hand to provide a seamless service delivery and also facilitate communication between the two parties. The client uses his app to look for and book a service of his choice, whilst the service provider uses his app to confirm the service delivery.The admin is the heart of the whole operation. It controls and manages the whole process such that the business functions smoothly.All three components have unique features and functions that make them stand out in the on demand industry.The app is ideal for any entrepreneur who likes the idea of providing all services, without much hard work. The business can be set up in as two days and the admin starts earning a set commission from every job booked through his app. V3CUBE's team will also configure, install and launch your product for you as well as provide free support for minor bugs.The link below gives details of what services will come in their version of the on-demand uber for X.However, they also pledge to customise your app according to your business requirements. Therefore if you want a service that is not on their list, you can talk to the team about your requirements and they will do the necessary, giving you that perfect app to run your on demand business.Your app will be white labelled with your company name, logo and brand, making it uniquely yours. Check out their website for a full list of the services they offer as well as their product portfolio.Their Uber-like app for on-demand services is indeed an application that any entrepreneur would be proud to invest in as it has been designed using the latest state of the art technology, making it the best in the business.