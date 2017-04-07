Paladion underlines the importance of security analytics for faster detection and response

Paladion participates as the gold sponsor at this year's Middle East Security Awards and Conference in Dubai to support the biggest gatherings of CISO's in the region

Rajesh Gopinath, Pre-Sales Head for MEA at Paladio

End

-- Paladion, a global cyber security provider, in its commitment to enabling enterprises with the right tools to combat today's advanced cyber threats, sponsored a two day cyber security conference organized by MESCON on the 11th and 12th of April 2017 . The conference hosted over 200 plus CISOs from different business verticals from the Middle East.Rajesh Gopinath, Paladion's Pre-Sales Head for MEA, addressed a packed room of CISOs and shared usable cyber security strategies CISOs can start implementing in their cyber security program. Rajesh's session 'Using Analytics and Orchestration for Faster Detection and Response' deep dived into what existing security operations can do detect low footprint attacks that traditional security technologies are missing.Amit Roy, Paladion's EVP and Regional Head for EMEA said, "We proud to have played a sponsorship role at MESCON and are delighted to be rubbing shoulders with the brightest cyber security minds in the region. MESCON also celebrated the success and vision of CISO's for their exemplary work across the region. We were glad to have been a part of this awards ceremony"Roy added, "Our Managed Detection and Response Service (MDR) received overwhelming response at our booth. Our MDR service uses Paladion's proprietary security analytics and orchestration platform and integrates it with our mature SOC talent to improve threat detection and also respond to threats, which is unlike other MSSP services."