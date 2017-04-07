 
Jet Woocommerce extension upgraded to 3.0.X

Jet Woocommerce integration is now compatible with the latest feature-rich and user-friendly Woocommerce 3.0.X. Read the blog to get all the details.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- New version of Jet Woocommerce is now available. The extension has been upgraded in accordance to Woocommerce's 3.0.1 launch on April 4,2017

The new version comprises of significant changes from its predecessor as there are several improvements and bugs been fixed in the new Woocommerce 3.0.X list. Some of the fixes are:

* Fix - Show catalog hidden products within grouped products.

* Fix - Fade in the gallery in if no images are set or it's custom.

* Fix - Use wc_deprecated_function in WC_Deprecated_Hooks so notices aren't

  output in ajax requests.

* Fix - Added back the ability to include extra items to the System Status using    the woocommerce_system_status_environment_rows filter.

* Fix - Coupon category restrictions and limits for variations.

* Fix - Allow shortcodes and HTML in variation descriptions like in 2.6.

* Fix - Unset post date when duplicating products.

* Fix - Show a sale price on variable products if on sale and all prices are the    same.

* Fix - Corrected download links when a product has multiple downloads.

* Fix - Prevented potential errors if the product type was not posted for any    reason on save.

To know about more fixes. read Woocommerce Reversioned as Woocommerce 3.0.X

With new upgrade, Woocommerce is much more performance oriented and optimized.   The new Woocommerce update promises certain improvements:

1.An updated product gallery with new zoom, gallery view and mobile features

2.Multiple speed and performance improvements

3.The addition of CRUD classes

4.A new CLI powered by the REST API

"We've packed several significant performance enhancements into 3.0, which you're most likely to notice if you have a larger store", also read the company blogpost. The new version has new CRUD classes added to it.

CRUD stands for Create, Read, Update, Delete — the four basic operations you can do to a resource. With the CRUD classes added to WooCommerce 3.0, online sellers can modify orders, products, customers, line items, shipping zones, payment tokens, and coupons with less code across a unified system.

And with this, the changes have been implemented in the highly popular Jet Woocommerce and Walmart Woocommerce extension. It is to be noted that Cedcommerce is Official Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com

Availability:

The upgraded extensions are available at Cedcommerce Store and  can be downloaded from the their respective product pages:

About Cedcommerce:

Since 2010, the Cedcommerce have been indulged in the Woocommerce extension development, the company offers add-ons across different online selling verticals. Also, it offers multichannel sales extensions enabling online sellers to offer their products at Walmart.com.

See More :

http://cedcommerce.com/blog/jet-woocommerce-extension-upg...

Media Contact
cedcommerce
888-882-0953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
